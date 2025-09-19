Glaucoma Market Analysis: Key Therapies And Companies Shaping The Future Outlook, By Delveinsight Allergan, Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Limited, Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., D.Western

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Glaucoma Market Analysis"As per DelveInsight estimations, the US consistently captured the highest Glaucoma Market Size with USD 2,571 million net sales revenue in 2022 among the 7MM, whereas the UK had the lowest market with a market size of nearly USD 132 million.

Glaucoma companies are Alcon, Senju Pharmaceuticals and Otsuka Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd., TearClear, Peregrine Ophthalmic, Envisia Therapeutics, Ocuphire Pharma, Sylentis, Nicox Opthalmics, Santen Pharmaceuticals, Perrigo Company, Bausch and Lomb, Ono Pharmaceutical, Novartis, Merck & Co, Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Ube Industries, and others.

Glaucoma therapies such as ROCKLATAN/ROCLANDA (netarsudil/latanoprost, 0.02%/0.005%), DURYSTA (bimatoprost SR), NCX-470, TRS01, and several others are anticipated to drive significant growth in the Glaucoma market in the coming years.

DelveInsight has published a new report titled“Glaucoma – Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034”, which provides comprehensive insights into the disease, including historical and projected epidemiology, along with market trends across the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.

Some of the key facts of the Glaucoma Market Report:



In 2022, there were an estimated 7,045,443 diagnosed prevalent cases of glaucoma across the 7MM, while the total prevalence burden reached about 16,632,421 cases. The United States reported the highest number of diagnosed patients, followed by Japan, Germany, and France. Among the various subtypes, open-angle glaucoma was the most common, representing a major share of the disease burden.

According to DelveInsight, the US led the glaucoma market in 2022, generating approximately USD 2,571 million in revenue, whereas the UK represented the smallest market with around USD 132 million. Current treatment options primarily include prostaglandin analogs, beta-blockers, carbonic anhydrase inhibitors, fixed-dose combinations, alpha-2 adrenergic agonists, and other supportive therapies.

The glaucoma market is projected to expand over the forecast period, driven by the launch of novel therapies such as iDose TR (travoprost intraocular implant), NCX-470, PDP-71, and others. Despite this progress, a large proportion of cases remain undiagnosed. Out of nearly 16.6 million prevalent cases in the 7MM in 2022, only about 7 million were formally diagnosed. The US alone accounted for 2.45 million diagnosed cases (35%), followed by Japan (23%).

In December 2023, the FDA approved iDose TR, developed by Glaukos Corporation. This micro-invasive, long-acting titanium implant delivers a preservative-free dose of travoprost directly into the eye to lower intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with open-angle glaucoma (OAG) or ocular hypertension (OHT). Its approval, supported by two Phase 3 trials involving over 1,100 participants, marked a significant advancement by addressing adherence challenges linked to daily eye drops.

Leading players such as Allergan, Sun Pharma Advanced Research, Santen Pharmaceutical, DWTI, Kowa, Alcon, Senju Pharmaceuticals, Otsuka Pharmaceuticals, TearClear, Peregrine Ophthalmic, Envisia Therapeutics, Ocuphire Pharma, Sylentis, Nicox Ophthalmics, Perrigo, Bausch and Lomb, Ono Pharmaceutical, Novartis, Merck & Co., Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Ube Industries, and others are actively developing new therapies to enhance glaucoma treatment. Notable pipeline candidates include ROCKLATAN/ROCLANDA (netarsudil/latanoprost 0.02%/0.005%), DURYSTA (bimatoprost SR), NCX-470, TRS01, and additional investigational drugs.

Glaucoma Overview

Glaucoma refers to a group of eye disorders characterized by optic disc cupping and visual field loss caused by the degeneration of retinal ganglion cells. It is a progressive condition and the leading cause of irreversible blindness worldwide. The two primary forms are open-angle glaucoma (OAG) and angle-closure glaucoma (ACG). Often known as the silent thief of sight, glaucoma typically has no symptoms in its early stages and gradually reduces peripheral vision as it advances.

While there is no cure for glaucoma, early diagnosis and appropriate treatment can help limit further damage to the optic nerve. Diagnosis generally requires a detailed eye examination, which may include tonometry (to measure intraocular pressure), ophthalmoscopy (to evaluate optic nerve damage), visual field testing (perimetry), and gonioscopy (to assess the drainage angle). Diagnostic practices may differ across regions and medical societies, with guidelines provided by organizations such as the American Academy of Ophthalmology and the European Glaucoma Society.

Glaucoma Market Outlook

The primary objective in managing glaucoma is to reduce intraocular pressure (IOP), most commonly through medications such as prostaglandin analogs, beta-blockers, alpha-agonists, ROCK inhibitors, and carbonic anhydrase inhibitors. Nevertheless, some patients may still experience optic nerve damage despite controlled IOP. In addition to drug therapy, management strategies often involve laser treatments and surgical procedures.

The arrival of novel therapies, including NCX 470 (Nicox Ophthalmics), PDP-716 (SPARC/Visiox Pharma), and others, is anticipated to support significant market growth. In 2022, the glaucoma market across the 7MM was valued at about USD 4.07 billion, with forecasts predicting notable expansion by 2034.

Glaucoma Marketed Drugs



ROCKLATAN/ ROCLANDA (netarsudil/latanoprost, 0.02%/0.005%): Aerie Pharmaceuticals DURYSTA (bimatoprost SR): AbbVie Inc.

Glaucoma Emerging Drugs



NCX-470: Nicox Ophthalmics TRS01: Tarsier Pharma

Scope of the Glaucoma Market Report



Study Period: 2020-2034

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Key Glaucoma Companies: Allergan, Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Limited, Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., D.Western Therapeutics Institute (DWTI), Kowa Ltd., Alcon, Senju Pharmaceuticals and Otsuka Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd., TearClear, Peregrine Ophthalmic, Envisia Therapeutics, Ocuphire Pharma, Sylentis, Nicox Opthalmics, Santen Pharmaceuticals, Perrigo Company, Bausch and Lomb, Ono Pharmaceutical, Novartis, Merck & Co, Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Ube Industries, and others

Key Glaucoma Therapies:ROCKLATAN/ ROCLANDA (netarsudil/latanoprost, 0.02%/0.005%), DURYSTA (bimatoprost SR), NCX-470, TRS01, and others

Glaucoma Therapeutic Assessment: Glaucoma current marketed and Glaucoma emerging therapies

Glaucoma Market Dynamics: Glaucoma market drivers and Glaucoma market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies Glaucoma Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Glaucoma Market Access and Reimbursement

Key benefits of the Glaucoma Market Report:

Glaucoma market report covers a descriptive overview and comprehensive insight of the Glaucoma Epidemiology and Glaucoma market in the 7MM (the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, France, Italy, UK) & Japan).

The Glaucoma market report provides insights into the current and emerging therapies.

The Glaucoma market report provides a global historical and forecasted market covering drug outreach in 7MM.

The Glaucoma market report offers an edge that will help in developing business strategies by understanding trends shaping and driving the Glaucoma market.

Table of Contents

1. Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. SWOT analysis

4. Glaucoma Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Glaucoma Market Overview at a Glance

6. Glaucoma Disease Background and Overview

7. Glaucoma Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Glaucoma

9. Glaucoma Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Unmet Needs

11. Glaucoma Emerging Therapies

12. Glaucoma Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Glaucoma Market Analysis (2020–2034)

14. Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Market drivers

16. Market barriers

17. Appendix

18. Glaucoma Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

