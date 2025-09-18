Brazil Ag Minister Meets With Arab Diplomats
The importance of complementary trade between Brazil and Arab countries, as well as the growth trends in these exchanges and initiatives to foster them, were discussed at the meeting, according to information provided to ANBA by ABCC Secretary-General & International Relations Vice President Mohamad Orra Mourad, who attended the meeting. The U.S. tariff hike was also a topic of discussion, as Arab markets could offer alternatives for Brazilian exporters in the current scenario.
Present at the meeting, the president of the ABCC, William Adib Dib Jr., noted that trade between Brazil and the 22 Arab nations amounts to around USD 33 billion per year, with significant growth year after year. He said that, at a time when the world is experiencing a reconfiguration of foreign trade and economic integration among different markets, ties like those Brazil maintains with Arab countries are an asset to be preserved, strengthened, and cultivated.
He explained that, in response to the first reports of the U.S. tariff hike, the ABCC conducted a study showing how Arab countries could help Brazil mitigate the negative effects of the measures. In this context, Dib suggested exploring more opportunities for Brazilian exports of halal products to the Arab market. The minister was invited to participate in the Global Halal Brazil Business Forum, which the ABCC and the Federation of Muslim Associations in Brazil (FAMBRAS), through its certification body FAMBRAS Halal, will hold in October in São Paulo.
In addition to Minister Fávaro and Dib, the meeting included the Palestinian ambassador to Brazil and Dean of the Council of Arab Ambassadors in Brazil, Ibrahim Alzeben; the Secretary for Africa and the Middle East at Brazil's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Carlos Sérgio Sobral Duarte; and the president of Brazil's state-run agricultural center Embrapa, Silvia Maria Fonseca Silveira Massruhá.
Representatives from local beef lobby Abiec, chicken and pork lobby ABPA, FAMBRAS, fruit and derivatives lobby Abrafrutas, honey lobby Abemel, fishery lobby Abipesca, and agribusiness lobby CNA also attended.
The meeting was attended by the Syrian ambassador, Rania Ali; the ambassadors of Bahrain, Bader Al-Helaibi; Qatar, Ahmed Al-Shebani; Kuwait, Talal Al Mansour; Libya, Osama Sawan; Morocco, Nabil Adghoghi; Mauritania, Ahmed Bouceïf; the Mission of the League of Arab States in Brazil, Qais Shqair; the Saudi Arabian deputy ambassador, Abdullah Alanazi; the Egyptian deputy ambassador, Karim Hegazy; the Omani deputy ambassador, Abdulmolhsin Alojaili; the Chargé d'Affaires of the United Arab Emirates, Rafea Bushemai; the Chargé d'Affaires of Iraq, Firas Al Hammadany; the First Secretary of Jordan, Fares Adwan; and the Chargé d'Affaires of Tunisia, Kaissar Khadhraoui.
Representing the ABCC, the Director of Institutional Relations, Fernanda Baltazar, also participated. Other members of the Ministry of Agriculture attended, along with Brazilian agricultural attachés in Arab countries participating remotely.
Translated by Guilherme Miranda
