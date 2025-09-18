The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Veterinary Antibiotics Market is Projected to Increase at a CAGR of 8.3 Through 2025-2029

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 19, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- "Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

What Is The Projected Market Size & Growth Rate Of The Veterinary Antibiotics Market?

The market size for veterinary antibiotics has seen significant growth in the recent past. It is projected to increase from $2.15 billion in 2024 to $2.34 billion in 2025, boasting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.0%. Increased spending on pet care and a lack of generic drugs were the primary drivers of this growth during the historical period.

We predict the market size for veterinary antibiotics to experience robust expansion in the forthcoming years, escalating to a value of $3.22 billion by 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.3%. The anticipated growth during this period can be linked to factors including the rising uptake of pet insurance, growth in pet adoption rates, surge in government initiatives, and heightened understanding about the importance of animal well-being. The major trends projected during this forecast period comprise strategic alliances and partnerships, the creation of novel chewable medications, combination antiparasitics, innovative arthritis treatments, and an increase in the manufacture of generic pharmaceuticals for animal health.

Download a free sample of the veterinary antibiotics market report:



What Is The Crucial Factor Driving The Global Veterinary Antibiotics Market?

The proliferation of zoonotic diseases is a key driving force behind the veterinary antibiotics market. These are infectious conditions brought about by microscopic entities, infections, and parasites which are transmitted from animals to people. Salmonella and campylobacter, two prominent zoonotic pathogens, reside in the animals' intestines. With these diseases transferring through the food chain, they pose a significant risk to human health. Research undertaken by the FoodNet (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, USA) reveals that zoonotic diseases are responsible for 24,484 cases of foodborne illnesses, 5,677 hospitalizations, and 122 fatalities. Furthermore, infectious diseases like campylobacter, salmonella, and shigella cause the highest incidences per 100,000 population in the USA. Consequently, early detection of these diseases in animals has emerged as a crucial factor propelling the veterinary antibiotics market.

Who Are The Emerging Players In The Veterinary Antibiotics Market?

Major players in the Veterinary Antibiotics include:

. Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH

. Zoetis, Inc.

. Merck & Co., Inc.

. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated

. Vetoquinol S.A.

. Phibro Animal Health Corporation

. Kyoritsu Seiyaku Corporation

. Dechra Pharmaceuticals plc

. Bayer Animal Health China

. China Animal Healthcare Ltd.

What Are The Major Trends That Will Shape The Veterinary Antibiotics Market In The Future?

The trend of increased collaboration among companies is gaining momentum in the veterinary antibiotics market. The ability to merge technologies and product diversification through collaborations enhances the quality and production speed of antibiotics. Consequently, firms within the veterinary antibiotics market are prioritizing collaborative efforts. An illustration of this is the partnership in September 2022 between GlobalVetLink, an American company specializing in software services and informatics solutions for the animal industry, and Veterinary Innovative Partners. Their shared aim was to implement the GlobalVetLink Compliance Assistant, a robust SaaS platform designed to streamline animal health.

What Segments Are Covered In The Veterinary Antibiotics Market Report?

The veterinary antibiotics market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product: Anti-parasitic, Anti-bacterial, Non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug, Others

2) By End User: Farm Animals , Companion Animals

3) By Administration: Premixes, Injections, Oral Powders, Oral Solutions, Others

Subsegments:

1) Anti-Parasitic: Endoparasiticides, Ectoparasiticides

2) Anti-Bacterial: Tetracyclines, Penicillins, Macrolides, Aminoglycosides, Sulfonamides

3) Non-Steroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drug (Nsaid): Carprofen, Meloxicam, Aspirin

4) Others: Antifungal, Antiviral

View the full veterinary antibiotics market report:



Which Region Is Projected To Hold The Largest Market Share In The Global Veterinary Antibiotics Market?

In 2024, North America led in the veterinary antibiotics market, with Asia-Pacific following as the second largest region. The market report for veterinary antibiotics encompasses regions such as North America, Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Veterinary Antibiotics Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Veterinary Chemistry Analyzer Global Market Report 2025

report/veterinary-chemistry-analyzer-global-market-report

Veterinary Orthopedic Implants Global Market Report 2025

report/veterinary-orthopedic-implants-global-market-report

Veterinary Medical Equipment Global Market Report 2025

report/veterinary-medical-equipment-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: ...

The Business Research Company -

Follow Us On:

. LinkedIn: "

Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 7882 955267

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.