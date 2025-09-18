Hivello And Spheron Network To Scale User Earnings And Opportunities

MENAFN - eTrendy Stock)Hivello, a DePIN aggregator that enables users to earn by monetizing idle (computing) resources across multiple DePINs (Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Networks), has partnered with Spheron Network, a decentralized compute network. This strategic collaboration is designed to tackle one of the DePIN space's biggest challenges: connecting a global supply of users with decentralized networks in a scalable and intuitive way.

Spheron Network is building the world's first community-powered data center, fundamentally changing how AI and machine learning workloads are powered. As a decentralized computer network, Spheron pools idle GPU and CPU resources from a global community of users, creating a vast pool of computing power. This provides a powerful, cost-effective, and censorship-resistant alternative to traditional cloud providers.

Hivello's core value proposition is to make DePIN participation and earnings accessible and simple for everyone, regardless of their technical background. For the industry, Hivello addresses a critical supply-side issue by providing DePIN networks with a constant and authentic stream of new users through a single, easy-to-use dashboard that hides the underlying complexity.

The partnership is a solution that addresses the scalability challenges faced by DePINs. Hivello's expertise in simplifying the user journey unlocks the supply side of Spheron's network, and in return, Hivello users gain a new, high-value earning opportunity. This win-win collaboration accelerates growth for both companies and provides a powerful example for the entire decentralized ecosystem.

“By partnering with Spheron, we are not only providing our users with a new, high-value earning opportunity but also validating our model by helping a major network scale its infrastructure. This is how we build a stronger, more resilient DePIN ecosystem together.” Said Domenic Carosa, Co-founder and Chairman of Hivello.

Prakarsh Pathak, Head of Ecosystem of Spheron Network added:“This collaboration will allow us to bring the benefits of our technology to a wider audience, empowering more people to save on compute costs and earn rewards, driving a more robust and valuable network for everyone involved.”

About Spheron :

About Hivello :

Hivello is an aggregator of DePIN projects that allows any user to participate in a variety of DePIN networks. This eliminates the technical hurdles that many users face when trying to join these networks, and allows users to earn passive income by mobilizing their idle computers. We aim to create a simple app that allows users to contribute their computer resources and earn passive income, with no technical knowledge required.

