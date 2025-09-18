Perseus Secures Approvals For Underground Mining At Yaoure

Perseus Mining Limited (ASX/TSX: PRU) wishes to advise that a Presidential Decree authorising the development and operation of the CMA underground project at Perseus's Yaouré Gold Mine in central Côte d'Ivoire, was granted on 18 September 2025 by His Excellency Mr. Alassane Ouattara, President of the Republic of Côte d'Ivoire.

The Presidential Decree was issued following the approval of an Environmental and Social Impact Assessment, and issuance of a Ministerial Arrêté by the Minister of Environment, Sustainable Development and Ecological Transition in May this year. These approvals, supported by the Minister of Mines, Petroleum and Energy, were critical pre-requisites for the commencement of the development phase of the CMA underground project.

Infrastructure projects associated with the CMA underground mine development have been completed and development of the declines will now commence following the commissioning of the underground mining equipment by Perseus's specialist underground mining contractor, Byrnecut. The establishment of the underground operation below the CMA Open Pit, will extend the mine life of Yaouré until at least 2035 based on currently delineated Mineral Resource and Ore Reserves.

With the commencement of the driving of declines, the next major milestone for the CMA underground operation will be first ore production which is planned for January 2026, with commercial production scheduled to be reached in March 2027.

Perseus's CEO and Managing Director Jeff Quartermaine said :

“Receiving the Presidential Decree authorising the development of Côte d'Ivoire's first underground mine is a major milestone for Perseus, allowing us to immediately proceed with the cutting of portals and ultimately gaining access to further important ore sources for processing through the Yaouré processing facility.

While receipt of the formal authorisation comes later than originally planned, the delay has allowed us time to complete all infrastructure works required to support the operation as well as ensure that Byrnecut's underground equipment is available and commissioned ready for immediate commencement of mining operations.

The US$170M to be invested by Perseus in the CMA underground mine marks a new phase in our partnership with the Government of Côte d'Ivoire in expanding its thriving mining industry.”

