Premium Waterfront Residences: Breez By Danube Becomes Dubai Maritime City's Tallest Tower With Panoramic Sea Views



Infinite Sea View apartments - Experience exclusive seafront living with sweeping panoramic views and exquisitely furnished residences.

Prime and Strategic Location - Inspired by the success of Oceanz by Danube, the brand unveils Breez, the tallest residential tower in Dubai Maritime City. Located close to major hubs such as Jumeirah Beach Road, Dubai Frame, and the Museum of the Future, DMC offers unmatched convenience for residents and strong appeal for investors. 40+ Premium Resort-Style Amenities- An infinity pool with ocean views, extensive indoor and outdoor sports and family facilities, wellness centers, jogging tracks, indoor cinemas, gardens, BBQ decks, and play zones all come together to offer a true resort-style lifestyle with entertainment for everyone.





Dubai, 18/09/2025 : Danube Properties, one of the UAE's most trusted and dynamic real estate developers, continues to set new benchmarks in luxury and value-driven living with the launch of its latest project - Breez by Danube. Rising majestically in Dubai Maritime City as its tallest residential tower, Breez represents a new era of premium waterfront living where panoramic sea views meet world-class design. The project is offered under Danube's signature 1% monthly payment plan, making the dream of owning a luxury home on the water more accessible than ever.

This launch also marks Danube's second iconic development and fourth tower in Dubai Maritime City, following the resounding success of Oceanz by Danube, which set a new benchmark for waterfront residences in Dubai. Building on that momentum, Breez reflects the developer's vision of shaping Dubai's maritime district into one of the most sought-after lifestyle destinations. Breez provides an opportunity for both homeowners and investors to secure a rare asset that combines lifestyle, prestige, and financial growth. As waterfront plots become increasingly limited, investing in Breez offers strong ROI and long-term wealth creation.

Standing tall as a 60-storey tower with a built-up area of around 1.5 million sq. ft., Breez by Danube is designed to be a landmark address that embodies luxury from every angle. The development features more than 1,000 units, thoughtfully designed to maximize space, functionality, and views. Breez offers a wide range of residences tailored to diverse lifestyles—ranging from modern studios and spacious 1-4 bedroom apartments to ultra-exclusive Breez Duplex villas, all oriented to capture breathtaking, unobstructed views of the Arabian Gulf. Complementing its residences, Breez will also host a curated selection of retail outlets and restaurants, bringing shopping and dining experiences right to residents' doorstep.

Every aspect of Breez has been carefully curated to embody the essence of resort-style living. The tower offers over 40 resort style amenities, blending leisure, wellness, and community experiences. Highlights include rooftop infinity pools that open onto sweeping ocean horizons, state-of-the-art wellness and fitness centers, landscaped jogging tracks, outdoor cinemas under the stars, BBQ decks for gatherings, lush gardens, and children's play zones. Each residence comes fully furnished with elegant interiors, ensuring a seamless, move-in ready experience for owners.

Rizwan Sajan, Founder and Chairman of Danube Group, said:

“At Danube, our mission has always been to seamlessly blend luxury with affordability. With Breez by Danube, we're not just offering homes — we're delivering a premium waterfront lifestyle with panoramic sea views in one of Dubai's most prestigious destinations. Dubai has consistently witnessed some of the highest ROI and value appreciation in waterfront properties, and Breez takes this legacy further. Building on the success of Oceanz, Breez elevates our vision by combining an iconic location, an exceptional lifestyle, and unmatched investment potential. Supported by our signature 1% monthly payment plan, Breez empowers both homeowners and investors to achieve their dreams without compromise.”

With an anticipated completion date in July 2029, Breez underscores Danube's hallmark reputation for innovation, affordability, and ahead-of-schedule delivery.

With 39 projects launched, 18 delivered, and 21 currently underway, Danube Properties has redefined value-driven development across Dubai. Spanning over 25.5 million sq. ft., it is recognized as one of Dubai's top private developers, renowned for Fully furnished apartments, world-class amenities, ahead-of-schedule deliveries, and 1% payment plans.

Founded in 1993 by Rizwan Sajan, Danube Group is one of the Middle East's most diversified conglomerates, with operations in building materials, real estate, hospitality, and home d�cor. The Group records an annual turnover of over USD 2 billion and employs over 5,000 people from 44 nationalities.

