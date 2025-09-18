PACPL Equity School Launches Share Market Learning Classes In Vadodara
Vadodara - September 18, 2025 - PACPL's Equity School is pleased to announce the launch of its Share Market Learning Classes in Vadodara, with a mission to promote financial literacy and help individuals build knowledge and skills related to the equity markets.
The initiative is designed to support students, working professionals, and aspiring investors in understanding the fundamentals of equity markets, trading concepts, and financial decision-making.
Speaking about the launch, Prince Shah Managing Director at PACPL/Equity School said:
“In today's world, financial education is as important as academic education. Through Equity School, we aim to make share market learning accessible, structured, and practical for learners in Vadodara.”
Program Coverage:
-
Basics of the stock market and equity investing
Fundamental & technical analysis
Trading tools and strategies
Risk management and portfolio concepts
Practical case studies with past market data
The first batch of classes will commence from 26.09.2025 at 03, Signet Plaza Tower-B, Third floor, Kunal crossroad, Gotri, Vadodara-390021. Both classroom and online formats will be available.
Key Highlights:
-
Experienced faculty with practical market exposure
Beginner-friendly and advanced learning modules
Course completion certificate issued by Equity School (not regulator-recognized)
Case study-based learning
With this launch, PACPL – Equity School continues its mission to promote financial literacy and educational awareness across India.
Note: The certificate is issued by Equity School as a record of course completion. It does not represent recognition or approval by SEBI, NISM, or any other regulator.
Mandatory Disclaimer:
This course/program is strictly for educational purposes and does not provide financial or investment advice. PACPL/Equity School is not a SEBI-registered advisor. No returns, outcomes, or certifications are guaranteed or recognized by market regulators. Outcomes depend on individual effort and market conditions.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
