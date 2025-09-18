MENAFN - GetNews)



UK taxpayers have voted Pie as the highest rated UK tax filing app, praising its ease of use, real-time tax projections, and seamless HMRC submissions. Freelancers, contractors, and businesses are switching to Pie to file faster, avoid errors, and gain peace of mind ahead of HMRC deadlines.

LONDON, United Kingdom - 18 September, 2025 - As tax season approaches, UK taxpayers are gravitating toward Pie, now rated the highest UK tax filing app by users. The shift reflects a growing demand for fast, simple, and transparent digital filing tools.

Meeting Taxpayers Where They Are

Pie's platform offers real-time calculations, expense tracking, and direct HMRC submissions, giving users clarity on their tax bill months before the deadline.

“We've built Pie to remove stress from tax season,” said Tommy Mcnally, Founder of Pie Money Limited.“When people see their tax position instantly, they feel in control - not panicked. It's your money. Claim it.”

From Dread to Done in Minutes

Users are praising Pie for turning a stressful process into a quick, guided experience.

“Filing used to take me a weekend,” said a Manchester freelancer.“Now I finish in 15 minutes - and I know I'm filing accurately.”

This user-driven recognition positions Pie as the go-to choice for freelancers, contractors, landlords, and small businesses looking for a smarter way to stay compliant.

Join thousands of UK taxpayers filing with Pie at .

About Pie

Pie Money Limited, founded by Tommy Mcnally, is a UK fintech dedicated to making tax simple, stress-free, and accurate. Its platform includes real-time tax projections, HMRC submissions, and expense tracking tools, trusted by thousands across the UK.