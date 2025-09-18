Diana Louise Webb's“Last Of The Autumn Rain” Receives The Esteemed Literary Titan Gold Book Award

Acclaimed author Diana Louise Webb has been awarded the Literary Titan Gold Book Award for her novel Last of the Autumn Rain, a haunting and psychologically riveting debut in her Broken Reflections Trilogy.

Set against the backdrop of a shocking nightclub tragedy in 1983, Last of the Autumn Rain explores the raw aftermath of sudden trauma, betrayal, obsession, and revenge. The novel follows Julie Cromwell, a woman forever changed after witnessing the horrific death of her best friend, Candice Wentworth, when a suspended dance floor collapsed, killing over 500 people. Julie's journey back to her hometown of Trenton, New Jersey, forces her to confront haunting memories, suppressed guilt, and fractured realities that blur the line between victim and perpetrator.

In their review, Literary Titan praised Webb's work as“emotionally charged” and“brutally honest,” noting her fearless ability to weave trauma, tragedy, and mental health into a gripping narrative that challenges readers to question identity, morality, and sanity. Julie, the deeply flawed narrator, embodies the raw complexity of the human condition, making the story both unsettling and unforgettable.

The novel has also received high praise from leading reviewers:



“An engrossing tale of an uncanny and sometimes frightening life.” - Kirkus Reviews

“...this novel is an excellent read for fans of psychological thrillers.” - Readers' Favorite “For psychological thriller enthusiasts craving a riveting unsettling experience, this novel burrows under the skin and truly delivers a mind-blowing page-turner.” - Ghassan Salti

Through fractured timelines, flashbacks, and unsettling inner monologues, Webb creates what critics have called a“beautiful messiness” in storytelling, forcing readers to not only witness Julie's descent but also reflect on their own understanding of justice, guilt, and survival.

Last of the Autumn Rain is the first book in the Broken Reflections Trilogy , followed by A Twisted Crucible: The Riddle of the Ruined Soul and Game of Souls: The Reckoning. Readers of Gillian Flynn, Alice Sebold, and other masters of psychological suspense will find Webb's voice unflinching, daring, and unforgettable.

The award-winning Last of the Autumn Rain is available now on Amazon and Barnes & Noble .

About the Author

Diana Louise Webb is an educator, tutor, motivational speaker, freelance writer, and an eight-time award-winning author of two inspirational self-help books, The Butterfly Cometh and Elf Dust to Excellence. She holds both a Juris Doctorate and a Psychology degree, blending her academic background with a unique ability to probe the complexities of the human psyche.

When she isn't writing, Webb devotes herself to teaching and motivational speaking, sharing her insights on resilience and transformation. She resides in rural Missouri, where she lives with and cares for her 89-year-old mother, a remarkable woman who survived Hitler's Nazi regime and fled East Prussia during the Soviet occupation of 1944.

With Last of the Autumn Rain and the Broken Reflections Series, Webb cements her place as one of today's boldest voices in psychological fiction.