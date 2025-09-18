The Boulder Group Arranges Sale Of Ground Leased Outback Steakhouse Property

MENAFN - GetNews)



The Boulder Group, a net leased investment brokerage firm completed the sale of a single tenant Outback Steakhouse property located at 4208 US Highway 98 North in Lakeland, Florida for $1,850,000.

The 6,163 square foot property is located just off of US Highway 98, a primary thoroughfare for the area that experiences 58,000 vehicles per day. The asset benefits from its position on an outparcel in Village Plaza. The area is also a dense retail corridor that contains multiple shopping centers anchored by Target, Dick's Sporting Goods, Floor & Décor, TJ Max, Burlington, Lowe's, and many others. The property is also just minutes from Interstate 4 which is less than 34 miles west to Tampa.

Randy Blankstein and Jimmy Goodman of The Boulder Group represented the buyer in the transaction who is based in California and in a 1031 exchange. The seller was a nationwide real estate firm represented by William Wamble of SRS.

Founded in 1988 in Tampa, Florida, the chain draws inspiration from the rugged, adventurous spirit of the Australian Outback. It offers a menu centered around high-quality steaks, seafood, and signature dishes like the Bloomin' Onion, paired with a lively, welcoming atmosphere. Operated by Bloomin' Brands, Outback has grown to over 700 locations across the United States and internationally, delivering a unique blend of American comfort food with an Australian flair.

“The tenant's established, long-term operations at this location underscored their commitment to the buyer” said Randy Blankstein, President of The Boulder Group. Jimmy Goodman of The Boulder Group, added,“Established assets in tax-free states are in high demand from 1031 exchange investors.”

About The Boulder Group

The Boulder Group is a boutique investment real estate service firm specializing in single tenant net lease properties. The firm provides a full range of brokerage, advisory, and financing services nationwide to a substantial and diversified client base, which includes high-net-worth individuals, developers, REITs, partnerships and institutional investment funds. Founded in 1997, the firm has arranged the acquisition and disposition of over $9 billion of single tenant net lease real estate transactions. From 2013-2024, the firm was ranked in the top 10 companies in the nation for single tenant retail transactions by both Real Capital Analytics and CoStar. The Boulder Group is headquartered in suburban Chicago and has an office in Denver.

