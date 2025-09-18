Fintech Innovator Payselect Launches New Platform Set To Revolutionise The Payment Industry

MENAFN - IssueWire) A game-changing platform empowering businesses with choice, transparency, and confidence in payment solutions. Setting new standards in the payment industry in the UAE, with plans for global expansion

Dubai, United Arab Emirates Sep 18, 2025 (Issuewire ) - PaySelect , the UAE's first independent digital platform dedicated to simplifying the search for payment solutions, has officially launched with fifteen leading payment providers already on board . Designed for businesses of all sizes - from small startups to large enterprises - PaySelect introduces a new era of transparency and efficiency in an industry long dominated by provider-driven sales.

At the heart of the platform is PaySelect's innovative "Take the Test" tool , which enables merchants to quickly match with the most suitable payment gateways, POS providers, and cross-border partners based on their specific business type, transaction volume, and international needs.

With a vision to disrupt the traditional payment provider landscape and redefine how businesses choose payment solutions, Sissel Nielsen, the Founder , launched PaySelect to bring fairness, transparency, and choice to an industry critical to business growth and the digital economy. A fintech entrepreneur with over a decade of experience in digital payments and merchant solutions, Nielsen has worked with leading providers across the Middle East and international markets, building deep expertise in how merchants can optimise their operations through smarter payment decisions.

" For too long, merchants have had to navigate the payments world through word-of-mouth or provider-led pitches. PaySelect changes that, " said Nielsen. " Our mission is to empower businesses with data-driven, unbiased advice so they can optimise costs, increase efficiency, and scale with confidence. We are levelling the playing field by bringing clarity and choice to payments -- and this is only the beginning. "

By aggregating and comparing solutions in one easy-to-use platform, PaySelect saves businesses valuable time, reduces costs, and removes the guesswork from selecting payment partners. The platform is free to use for merchants, with no hidden fees or commissions. The service goes beyond comparison by offering expert recommendations tailored to each industry, exclusive partner discounts and promotions, direct onboarding links with providers, and consulting services for larger or more complex businesses.

The benefits extend equally to providers. By joining PaySelect, payment gateways, POS companies and cross-border payment companies gain access to a powerful channel for reaching targeted merchant audiences actively seeking solutions. The platform delivers qualified leads from businesses whose needs match their offerings, raises visibility among SMEs and enterprises in a competitive marketplace, and accelerates onboarding through digital referrals and sign-ups. Being featured on PaySelect also enhances credibility by associating providers with a trusted, independent comparison platform, while creating opportunities for stronger partnerships through exclusive offers and co-branded campaigns.

With fifteen providers already integrated and more to come, PaySelect is set to reshape the UAE's payment gateway ecosystem by introducing competition, transparency, and merchant-first solutions, while giving providers a direct path to sustainable growth and merchant acquisition. The journey begins in the UAE, but PaySelect's vision extends globally , with the ambition to become a trusted hub for payment provider connections across international markets.

