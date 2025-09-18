Galata Acquisition Corp. II Announces The Pricing Of $150,000,000 Initial Public Offering
The Company is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The Company may pursue an acquisition opportunity in any business or industry sector or geographical location. The Company currently intends to focus on target businesses in the energy, financial technology (fintech), real estate, and technology sectors.
The Company's management team is led by Daniel Freifeld, its Chief Investment Officer and Chairman of the Board of Directors (the“Board”), Craig Perry, its Chief Executive Officer, William Weir, President and Chief Operating Officer, and Powers Spencer, its Chief Financial Officer. The Board also includes Douglas Lute, Agostina Nieves and Andy Abell.
BTIG, LLC is acting as sole book-running manager for the offering.
The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. When available, copies of the prospectus may be obtained from BTIG, LLC, Attention: 65 East 55th Street, New York, New York 10022, or by email at ... , or by accessing the SEC's website, .
A registration statement relating to the securities has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and became effective on September 18, 2025. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains statements that constitute“forward-looking statements,” including with respect to the expected closing of the proposed initial public offering and search for an initial business combination. No assurance can be given that the offering discussed above will be completed on the terms described, or at all, or that the proceeds of the offering will be used as indicated.
Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the“Risk Factors” section of the Company's registration statement and prospectus for the Company's initial public offering filed with the SEC. Copies of these documents are available on the SEC's website, . The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.
Investor Contacts
Galata Acquisition Corp. II
Craig Perry
...
(202)-866-0901
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- 1Inch Unlocks Access To Tokenized Rwas Via Swap API
- Financewire And Tipranks Partner To Redefine Financial News Distribution
- Ethereum-Based Defi Crypto Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Raises Over $16 Million With More Than 720M Tokens Sold
- Kintsu Launches Shype On Hyperliquid
- BILLY 'The Mascot Of BASE' Is Now Trading Live On BASE Chain
- Kucoin Partners With Golf Icon Adam Scott As Global Brand Ambassador
CommentsNo comment