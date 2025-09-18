METHODE ELECTRONICS INVESTIGATION INITIATED BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates The Officers And Directors Of Methode Electronics, Inc. - MEI

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW ORLEANS, Sept. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq., a partner at the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti , LLC (“KSF”), announces that KSF has commenced an investigation into Methode Electronics , Inc. (NYSE: MEI).

On March 7, 2024, the Company announced its financial results for 3Q2024, disclosing that its Automotive Segment generated only $139.7 million in net sales for the quarter and suffered an $11 million loss from operations, and that it was withdrawing its prior guidance due in substantial part to the“operational challenges” at its Monterrey facility and that its prior statements regarding the guidance should no longer be relied upon.

Thereafter, the Company and certain of its executives were sued in a securities class action lawsuit, charging them with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws, which remains ongoing.

KSF's investigation is focusing on whether Methode's officers and/or directors breached their fiduciary duties to its shareholders or otherwise violated state or federal laws.

