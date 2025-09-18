MCR Health Honors the Legacy of Dr. George Van Buren with Dedication Ceremony

- Dr. Melvin B. Price, President and CEOBRADENTON, FL, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- MCR Health Honors the Legacy of Dr. George Van Buren with Dedication CeremonyMCR Health proudly honored the life and legacy of the late Dr. George Van Buren, a beloved pediatrician and leader in Manatee County, during a special unveiling ceremony at the Dr. George Van Buren Children and Family Healthcare Center.In 2023, MCR Health renamed the Children and Family Healthcare Center in his honor. Now, two years later, the organization has added a dedication plaque at the site to permanently commemorate his extraordinary impact on patients, colleagues, and the community.Dr. Van Buren, who served the community for nearly 40 years, joined MCR Health in 1988 as a staff pediatrician before rising to leadership positions including Medical Director, Senior Vice President of Medical Affairs, and Chief Medical Officer. Known for his gentle bedside manner, compassion, and unwavering dedication to children and families, Dr. Van Buren's influence extended well beyond the clinic walls.“Dr. Van Buren was not only a gifted physician, but also a mentor, leader, and friend,” said Dr. Melvin Price, CEO of MCR Health.“He gave so much of himself to this community and left an incredible legacy of service, compassion, and love.”Dr. Van Buren was also an active presence in the wider community, volunteering at MCR events such as Feed the Children and Foundation fundraisers, supporting local families, and often capturing milestones with his ever-present camera. His leadership extended to the broader healthcare community as well, serving on the Manatee Memorial Hospital Board of Governors and as Chief of Staff, as well as Chairman of the AllCare Options Board of Directors.To further honor his legacy, MCR Health also announced the naming of the Conference Room at the East Manatee Clinic in Dr. Van Buren's honor.“We will forever remember Dr. Van Buren for his compassion, his dedication, and his remarkable ability to touch lives both in and outside the clinic,” said Dr. Monica Rider, Chief Medical Officer of MCR Health, who shared personal reflections during the ceremony.The unveiling ceremony was attended by Dr. Van Buren's wife, Angela Van Buren as well as his son, Aaron Van Buren, along with colleagues, friends, and community members. Following the plaque dedication, guests gathered to celebrate his enduring legacy over refreshments.About MCR HealthMCR Health is a private, not-for-profit healthcare organization providing comprehensive medical, dental, and behavioral health services to families across Manatee, Sarasota, and surrounding counties. With a mission to improve the health of the communities it serves, MCR Health continues to expand access to quality, affordable healthcare for all.

