Aya Aboelenien
Associate Professor of Marketing,
HEC Montréal
Assistant professor of marketing at HEC Montreal, researcher, mother, and an animal activist in the making.
EXPERTISE
Morality and Ethics in Consumption
Consumer Culture Theory
Qualitative Research Methods
Aesthetics
Social Media
EDUCATION
Ph. D. (Marketing), Concordia University
M.B.A., American University in Cairo
BBA, American University in Cairo
–present
Assistant Professor of Marketing , HEC Montréal
2020
HEC Montreal, Marketing
