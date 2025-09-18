$def_Meta
Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Aya Aboelenien

2025-09-18 03:18:33
  • Associate Professor of Marketing, HEC Montréal
Assistant professor of marketing at HEC Montreal, researcher, mother, and an animal activist in the making.

EXPERTISE
Morality and Ethics in Consumption
Consumer Culture Theory
Qualitative Research Methods
Aesthetics
Social Media

EDUCATION
Ph. D. (Marketing), Concordia University
M.B.A., American University in Cairo
BBA, American University in Cairo

Experience
  • –present Assistant Professor of Marketing , HEC Montréal
Education
  • 2020 HEC Montreal, Marketing

