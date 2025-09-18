Thomas Haynes
-
Lecturer in Nuclear Engineering,
University of East Anglia
Thomas Anthony Haynes is a computational modeller focusing upon developing novel local (finite element) and non-local (phase-field and peridynamics) multiphysics techniques to understand material and component failure at the engineering scale in nuclear systems. When materials are exposed to elevated temperatures and neutron fluxes over both extended periods of time and during transients, they develop complicated stress fields due to phenomena such as thermal expansion, swelling, densification, creep and plasticity. These stress fields can result in damage and ultimately failure. In seeking a mechanistic and quantitative understanding of these fields and the resulting damage, a contribution can be made to the safety, efficiency and reliability of the systems upon which sustainable development in a net-zero context depends.
Dr Haynes has previously modelled pellet-clad interaction in the UK's advanced gas-cooled reactors using finite element analysis; failure of composite SiC/SiC claddings for accident tolerant fuels using peridynamics; coated particle (TRISO) fuels for advanced modular reactors using peridynamics; oxidation of the zirconium-based alloys current employed in light water reactors; and blankets for fusion reactors. His research is characterised by industrial collaboration and he maintains close links with the United Kingdom Atomic Energy Authority, the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero, the National Nuclear Laboratory and EDF Energy.Experience
-
–present
Lecturer in Nuclear Engineering, University of East Anglia
-
2019
Imperial College London, PhD, Nuclear Fuel Performance
