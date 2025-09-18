TBS Liquidation Launches Expanded Toy Liquidation Pallet Program Just In Time For Holiday Season

MENAFN - GetNews)



"target toy pallet for sale"Just in Time for Holiday Season Industry-Leading Liquidation Company with Perfect 5-Star Rating and Millions of Products Sold Announces Comprehensive Toy Pallet Initiative for Resellers Nationwide

AUGUSTA, GA - September 18, 2025 - TBS Liquidation, a premier division of Bin Store Brands and one of the Southeast's most trusted liquidation specialists, today announced the launch of its expanded toy liquidation pallet program designed to meet the unprecedented demand for wholesale toy inventory ahead of the 2025 holiday season.

With an impeccable track record of selling over 4 million products annually across its retail locations and maintaining a perfect 5-star customer rating across all platforms, TBS Liquidation brings unmatched expertise to the toy liquidation market. The company operates multiple successful retail locations including The Bin Store Augusta, Columbia, Grovetown, and Snellville, processing between 800,000 to 1,000,000 products per year per store.

Proven Track Record of Excellence

"Our success isn't measured just in volume – it's measured in the consistent profitability we deliver to our reseller partners," said a spokesperson for TBS Liquidation. "With millions of products successfully moved through our network and maintaining 100% five-star reviews from hundreds of customers, we've proven our ability to source, evaluate, and deliver high-quality liquidation merchandise that generates real profits for our clients."

The company's impressive customer feedback speaks volumes about their reliability and quality. Recent Google reviews consistently praise TBS Liquidation's exceptional service, with customers like Jason Henry noting, "I can't say enough good things about The Bin Store! The variety is impressive, and the savings are real. What truly sets this place apart is the owner, who is an absolute gem."

Comprehensive Toy Liquidation Solutions

TBS Liquidation's expanded toy pallet program offers:



Premium Brand Partnerships : Direct relationships with major retailers including TGT, Walmart, and AMZ for authentic overstock and customer return merchandise

Diverse Product Categories : Action figures, educational toys, electronic games, outdoor equipment, arts and crafts, and seasonal holiday items

Flexible Order Sizes : From individual pallets to full truckloads, accommodating businesses of all scales

Expert Curation : Each pallet is carefully evaluated by seasoned professionals with years of liquidation experience Nationwide Shipping : Reliable delivery across all 50 states with trusted logistics partners



Industry Expertise and Authority

As part of the Bin Store Brands family, TBS Liquidation benefits from comprehensive industry expertise across multiple divisions:



Retail Operations : Direct consumer experience through company-owned stores provides real-world market insights

Consulting Services : Guidance from seasoned professionals for existing liquidation businesses

Licensing Division : Brand recognition and marketing strength associated with "The Bin Store" name Warehouse Operations : 4304 Sudan Drive facility open for customer inspection by appointment



"We're not just selling pallets – we're providing business solutions," the company representative explained. "Our multi-faceted approach means we understand every aspect of the liquidation business, from sourcing to retail sales, which translates to better curation and higher profit margins for our wholesale partners."

Market Timing and Opportunity

With the holiday season approaching, toy demand typically increases 400-600% during Q4. TBS Liquidation's data shows that entrepreneurs who stock toy inventory in September and October consistently achieve the highest profit margins, with many reporting 300%+ returns on investment.

"Smart retailers know that the holiday season begins in September for inventory planning," noted the TBS spokesperson. "Our toy liquidation pallets are designed specifically for resellers who understand the seasonal nature of toy sales and want to maximize their Q4 profits."

Transparency and Trust

TBS Liquidation maintains complete transparency in its operations:



Open Warehouse Policy : Customers can inspect inventory in person at their Augusta, GA facility

No Membership Fees : Immediate access without hidden costs or ongoing commitments

Detailed Product Information : Clear descriptions of pallet contents and conditions Established Track Record : Years of successful operations with verifiable customer satisfaction



Customer Success Stories

The company's impact on reseller businesses is measurable and significant. Customer testimonials consistently report substantial profits, with many small business owners crediting TBS Liquidation with helping them build sustainable, profitable operations.

Recent customer feedback demonstrates the company's commitment to client success, with reviews highlighting not just product quality but also exceptional customer service, fair pricing, and reliable delivery – factors that contribute to the company's perfect rating record.

About TBS Liquidation and Bin Store Brands

TBS Liquidation operates as the wholesale division of Bin Store Brands, a comprehensive liquidation company serving the Southeast since its founding. The company has built its reputation on three core principles: quality merchandise sourcing, exceptional customer service, and transparent business practices.

Bin Store Brands encompasses:



The Bin Store retail locations in Augusta, Columbia, Grovetown, and Snellville

TBS Liquidation wholesale and pallet sales division

Bin Store Brands Consulting professional guidance services Bin Store Brands Licensing franchise and branding opportunities



The company's success is built on deep industry knowledge, established retailer relationships, and a commitment to helping both consumers and business owners access quality merchandise at exceptional values.

Contact Information

TBS Liquidation

4304 Sudan Drive Augusta, GA 30907

Phone: (803) 226-3351

Website:

Email Contact: new

Social Media:

Facebook:

Instagram:

YouTube:

Google Maps/Directions:

Product Information

For specific toy pallet inventory and pricing:



General Toy Pallets:

Target Premium Toy Pallets : product/tgt-premium-toy-pallet-300-350-pieces/ Holiday/Christmas Pallets: product/christmas-pallets/



TBS Liquidation is committed to supporting reseller success through quality merchandise, fair pricing, and exceptional service. With millions of products sold and a perfect customer satisfaction rating, the company continues to set the standard for wholesale liquidation services in the Southeast and beyond.