Author's Tranquility Press Releases A Storybook Gem For The Ages: Gertie

A Spider of Elegance. A Legacy Forgotten. A Tale That Will Spin Its Way into Your Heart.

Author's Tranquility Press proudly announces the publication of Gertie , the enchanting new book by Elizabeth Newton , now available on Amazon. Blending the charm of classic storytelling with the quiet power of rediscovery, Gertie is a treasure for children and grownups alike-a tale where grace is not just spun in silk, but lived in kindness.

There's Something Royal About Her...

Gertie wasn't like the others in Spider Ville. She moved differently. Spoke with refinement. Built a house adorned in blooms and ribbons. She opened her home to the lost, the lonely, the overlooked. But why did her name unsettle so many? Why was she, of all spiders, excluded from the grand event at the King's Palace?

In Newton's beautifully woven fable, Gertie begins as a mystery-one whispered behind closed webs-but unfolds into a breathtaking revelation of purpose, identity, and belonging. It is a story of being cast aside, only to return to the radiant truth.

A Cast of Castaways, a Home Like No Other

Rejected by the palace but never by her values, Gertie opens her doors to those who've known hardship: a pig named Holly, a gentle cat named Phillip, the lovable Penny-Mo, and the loyal cow, Eula. In their shared vulnerability, Gertie creates something extraordinary-not a shelter, but a sanctuary.

And when a chance encounter sends Gertie hurtling back into the royal court-with chaos, revelations, and a final moment of long-awaited recognition-her journey becomes something unforgettable: a reclaiming of her past, and a rewriting of what it means to be royal.

A Tale for Readers of All Ages

Elizabeth Newton doesn't simply tell a story-she invites us to believe in quiet dignity, in the idea that kindness is its own crown. With delicate illustrations and lyrical prose, Gertie stands among the classics: a gentle, humorous, emotionally rich tale of staying true to oneself, even when the world forgets who you are.

It's not just a children's book. It's a reminder for anyone who's ever felt unseen.

Now Available on Amazon

Gertie is available in paperback, hardcover and kindle versions featuring full-page illustrations and timeless storytelling. A perfect gift for young readers, classrooms, or bedtime shelves, this is the book you'll want to share-and revisit.

Because sometimes, the most noble hearts wear no crown at all-just a warm smile, an open door, and a story waiting to be told.

Meet Gertie. You won't forget her.

About the Author

Elizabeth Newton writes with warmth, wisdom, and a reverence for the little voices that make a big difference. Gertie is her love letter to the overlooked-to children who feel different, and to grown-ups who remember what that felt like. She brings her full heart to every page, and readers feel it.

About Author's Tranquility Press

Based in Marietta, Georgia, Author's Tranquility Press is committed to championing stories that uplift, surprise, and endure. With a mission to help authors like Elizabeth Newton connect with the world, ATP brings sincerity and strategy to every book it helps launch.