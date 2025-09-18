Monport Strengthens Global Position With Launch Of GM Pro Fiber And Reno CO2 Laser Engravers

MENAFN - GetNews) The laser engraving industry is entering a new era of precision and performance with the launching of the GM Pro Fiber Laser Engraver Series and the Reno Desktop CO2 Laser Engraver Series . Developed by, these next-generation laser engraving systems are engineered to meet the diverse needs of industrial manufacturers, small businesses, and creative professionals worldwide.

“Our mission is to make advanced engraving technology more accessible without compromising on quality,” said CEO of Monport Laser.“The GM Pro and Reno Series reflect our vision of combining innovation with practicality to empower creators and industries across the globe.”

GM Pro Fiber Laser Engraver: Precision for Industrial and Creative Markets

The GM Pro Fiber Laser Engraver Series elevates the standard for fiber laser engraving machines . Offered in 20W, 30W, 50W, and 60W models, including MOPA fiber laser engraver configurations, the GM Pro delivers one-touch autofocus, 0.01mm accuracy, and deep engraving capabilities. Its versatility makes it ideal for industries such as jewelry, engineering, and manufacturing.

The JPT-powered MOPA model supports color marking on stainless steel and titanium, while expanded work surfaces and 3D relief engraving capabilities make the GM Pro a standout metal laser engraver .

“The GM Pro Series is designed for professionals who require absolute consistency and versatility,” said Monport CEO.“It combines power and precision to achieve results that meet the highest expectations on metal engraving.”

Reno Desktop CO2 Laser Engraver: Compact Power and Versatility

The Reno Series Desktop CO2 Laser Engraver provides a modern solution to the limitations of traditional K40 laser systems. After 18 months of development, the Reno offers greater power, faster speeds, and improved ease of use, catering to both beginners and experienced operators.

The Reno Series includes:



Basic Model – Simple plug-and-play design, LightBurn Core compatibility.

Pro Model – DSP motherboard, touchscreen controls, and WiFi connectivity. Pro Vision Model – Adds an 8MP HD camera for batch processing and precision alignment.

Two power options are available: the Reno45 (45W, 400x300mm) and Reno65 (65W, 600x400mm). Capable of cutting up to 20mm solid wood or acrylic, the Reno is versatile enough for wood engraving , leather engraving , and acrylic cutting , while offering significantly higher efficiency than diode laser machines.

Driving Global Innovation in Laser Engraving

Together, the GM Pro and Reno series highlight the growing influence of Monport Laser in advancing engraving technology. From laser cut woodworking and engraving tumblers to industrial-scale metal marking, these machines represent a new balance of power, precision, and accessibility.

As industries and creators alike look for tools that expand their capabilities, Monport Laser's latest launches demonstrate how innovation continues to shape the global engraving landscape. To explore the GM Pro and Reno series in detail, visit Monport Laser and discover how the right engraver machine can transform your work.