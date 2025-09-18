Brock Electric Expands Premium Electrical Services Across Greater Sacramento
Brock Electric is built on the promise of Electrical Excellence-delivering safe, reliable, and innovative electrical services that balance quality workmanship with lasting value. Fully licensed and insured (CL #904102), the company has earned its reputation as one of the most trusted electrical service providers in the area.
Commitment to Safety and Innovation
What sets Brock Electric apart is its dedication not only to quality, but also to safety and innovation. Electrical work requires precision and compliance with strict building codes. Paul Brock and his team understand that every installation, repair, or upgrade impacts the safety of families, employees, and communities. This commitment to doing the job right the first time is at the heart of Brock Electric's approach.
In addition, the company embraces new technologies such as energy-efficient LED lighting, smart home integrations, and electric vehicle chargers. This future-forward approach ensures that Brock Electric clients benefit from both modern convenience and long-term cost savings.
Comprehensive Residential Services
For homeowners, Brock Electric offers a full spectrum of electrical services designed to enhance comfort, convenience, and modern living. These include:
New Construction, Remodels, and Re-Wires – complete electrical installations for new builds and upgrades for existing homes
Indoor & Outdoor Lighting Specialists – recessed cans, LED, kitchen, under-counter, pendant, and sconce lighting to transform interiors
Landscape, Security, and Flood Lighting – creating safe and beautifully illuminated outdoor spaces
240-Volt Power Installs – wiring for spas, welders, air compressors, and pools
Home Audio & Entertainment – surround sound systems and flat-screen TV wall mounting
Communications Systems – TV, telephone, and data lines for today's connected households
Electric Vehicle Chargers – convenient at-home charging solutions for eco-conscious homeowners
From small residential projects to full-scale remodels, the Brock Electric team provides careful planning, clean installations, and thorough safety checks.
Tailored Commercial Services
Brock Electric also supports businesses and organizations across the region with efficient, code-compliant electrical solutions. Services include:
New Construction & Tenant Improvements – customized wiring solutions for offices, retail stores, and restaurants
Lighting Solutions – indoor lighting, retrofits, and controls designed to improve energy efficiency and reduce operating costs
Server Rooms & Facilities Maintenance – ensuring reliable operations for mission-critical systems
Panel Replacements & Upgrades – modernizing electrical systems to meet today's demands
Outdoor Lighting – landscape, security, parking lot, and wall pack lighting for improved visibility and safety
Communications Infrastructure – TV, telephone, and data lines for seamless office communication
These services are designed to help businesses operate safely and efficiently, allowing owners to focus on growth while leaving electrical systems in expert hands.
Industrial-Grade Electrical Solutions
Industrial clients trust Brock Electric for heavy-duty installations and maintenance that keep operations running smoothly. Specialized services include:
480-Volt Power Systems
Motor Controls & Wood Milling Facilities Support
Backup Generators & UPS Systems for uninterrupted operations
LED & Retrofit Lighting for warehouses and large facilities
Communication Power for industrial networking needs
Brock Electric's industrial expertise ensures businesses can handle high-demand operations without costly downtime.
Serving Communities Across Sacramento
Headquartered in Roseville, Brock Electric proudly serves communities across the Greater Sacramento area, including: Rocklin, Lincoln, Granite Bay, Sacramento, Rancho Cordova, Gold River, Auburn, Folsom, El Dorado Hills, Cameron Park, Citrus Heights, Carmichael, and Fair Oaks.
With a reputation for reliability, transparency, and precision, Brock Electric has become the go-to name for both everyday electrical needs and complex projects. Clients benefit from responsive service, clear communication, and fair pricing-qualities that have made the company a long-standing favorite in the region.
Contact Information
For service inquiries, quotes, or appointments, contact:
Paul Brock
Brock Electric
(916) 543-3060
...
Business Hours: Monday – Friday, 7:00 AM to 6:00 PM (Saturday by appointment)
About Brock Electric
Founded by master electrician Paul Brock, Brock Electric is a trusted electrical contracting company based in Roseville, California. Specializing in residential, commercial, and industrial electrical services, the company combines deep technical knowledge with a passion for customer satisfaction. With more than two decades of experience, Brock Electric continues to deliver safe, innovative, and reliable electrical solutions across the Sacramento region.
