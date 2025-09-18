GCC Joint Defence Council Mulls Over Israeli Attack On Doha
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Sept 18 (KUNA) -- The Joint Defence Council of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) convened an emergency meeting in Doha on Thursday with Kuwait's Minister of Defence Sheikh Abdullah Ali Abdullah Al-Salem Al-Sabah taking part.
The meeting, chaired by Qatari Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defence Affairs Sheikh Saud bin Abdulrahman, takes place under the directives of the emergency GCC leaders' summit, held in Doha on Monday.
During the summit, the GCC leaders decided to convene a meeting by the GCC High Military Commission followed by a Joint Defence Council meeting to assess the security situation following the Israeli occupation attack on Doha, GCC Secretary-General Jasem Al-Budaiwi said in a press release.
The leaders also directed the military top brass to adopt the necessary steps towards the activation of the GCC joint defence mechanisms and deterrence capabilities, he noted.
During today's meeting, members of the Joint Defence Council strongly denounced the Israeli occupation attack on Doha on September 18 as serious violation of, and threat to, Qatar's sovereignty security and stability.
The Council members consider the despicable attack a grave violation of the principles of the international law and UN Charter.
They stated that any attack on Qatar constitute an attack on all the GCC member countries as the security of those countries represents an inseparable whole pursuant to the joint defence treaty.
They also affirmed support to the State of Qatar in whatever measures it might take to protect its security, unity an territorial safety, Al-Budaiwi pointed out.
The Israeli occupation aggression posed a direct threat to the security and stability of the entire region and a formidable challenge to Qatar's diplomatic efforts aiming to secure a ceasefire in Gaza Strip and release all hostages.
Accordingly, the Council decided to enhance intelligence sharing through the joint military command, coordinate exchange of aerial surveillance data among the operation centres of the GCC countries, and speed up the GCC taskforce of the early warning system.
The Council also decided to update the joint defence plans in coordination with the joint military command, and the committee on operation and training.
They agreed to conduct joint military drills with aerial operations centres and air defence forces taking part in the coming three months; these are to be followed by a joint air exercise, the GCC chief disclosed.
The Council members also agreed to continue consultations and coordination among the defense systems of the GCC countries to ward off any potential threats, and ensure the security and stability of the region, he added.
Kuwait's Minister of Defence Sheikh Abdullah Ali Abdullah Al-Salem Al-Sabah arrived in Doha earlier today leading an official delegation to the emergency session of the GCC Joint Defence Council. (end)
