79 Gazans Martyred, 228 Others Wounded By Israeli Occupation
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Sept 18 (KUNA) -- The continued Israeli occupation bombing has martyred at least 79 Gazans and hospitals in Gaza received 228 injuries over the past 24 hours.
The total deaths' toll from the Israeli occupation on the Strip since October 7, 2023, has risen to 65,141 martyrs, along with 165,925 injuries, health authorities said in a statement on Thursday.
Since March 18, 2025, some 12,590 people have fallen as martyrs and 53,884 others have been wounded, the authorities added.
At least nine people seeking aid have been martyred and 33 others injured over the past 24 hours, raising the total mortalities of those trying to get assistance to 2,513, in addition to 18,414 injures, it noted.
At least four people died of starvation and malnutrition, including a child, increasing the malnutrition-related deaths to 435, including 147 children, the authorities said in another statement. (end)
mjb
mjb
