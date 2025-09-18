Purpose Investments Inc. Announces September 2025 Distributions For Canadian Yield Shares Etfs

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Sept. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Purpose Investments Inc. ("Purpose") is pleased to announce the distributions for the month of September 2025 for Canadian Yield Shares ETFs. The ex-distribution date for all ETFs listed in the table below is September 25, 2025.

ETF Name Ticker Distribution

per Unit Record

Date Payable

Date Distribution

Frequency Purpose TD (TD) Yield Shares ETF – ETF Series TDY $0.0900 09/25/2025 10/02/2025 Monthly Purpose RBC (RY) Yield Shares ETF – ETF Series RBCY $0.0900 09/25/2025 10/02/2025 Monthly Purpose Scotiabank (BNS) Yield Shares ETF – ETF Series BNSY $0.1000 09/25/2025 10/02/2025 Monthly Purpose Enbridge (ENB) Yield Shares ETF – ETF Series ENBY $0.1100 09/25/2025 10/02/2025 Monthly Purpose Shopify (SHOP) Yield Shares ETF – ETF Series SHPY $0.1800 09/25/2025 10/02/2025 Monthly Purpose Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ) Yield Shares ETF – ETF Series CNQY $0.1400 09/25/2025 10/02/2025 Monthly Purpose TELUS (T) Yield Shares ETF – ETF Series TY $0.1400 09/25/2025 10/02/2025 Monthly Purpose Dollarama (DOL) Yield Shares ETF – ETF Series DOLY $0.0550 09/25/2025 10/02/2025 Monthly Purpose Couche-Tard (ATD) Yield Shares ETF – ETF Series ATDY $0.0650 09/25/2025 10/02/2025 Monthly Purpose Brookfield (BN) Yield Shares ETF – ETF Series BNY $0.0650 09/25/2025 10/02/2025 Monthly





About Purpose Investments Inc.

Purpose Investments is an asset management company with more than $26 billion in assets under management. Purpose Investments has an unrelenting focus on client-centric innovation and offers a range of managed and quantitative investment products. Purpose Investments is led by well-known entrepreneur Som Seif and is a division of Purpose Unlimited, an independent technology-driven financial services company.

For further information please contact:

Keera Hart

...

905-580-1257

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investment fund investments. Please read the prospectus and other disclosure documents before investing. Investment funds are not covered by the Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation or any other government deposit insurer. There can be no assurance that the full amount of your investment in a fund will be returned to you. If the securities are purchased or sold on a stock exchange, you may pay more or receive less than the current net asset value. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.