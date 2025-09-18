Purpose Investments Inc. Announces September 2025 Distributions For Canadian Yield Shares Etfs
|ETF Name
|Ticker
| Distribution
per Unit
| Record
Date
| Payable
Date
| Distribution
Frequency
|Purpose TD (TD) Yield Shares ETF – ETF Series
|TDY
|$0.0900
|09/25/2025
|10/02/2025
|Monthly
|Purpose RBC (RY) Yield Shares ETF – ETF Series
|RBCY
|$0.0900
|09/25/2025
|10/02/2025
|Monthly
|Purpose Scotiabank (BNS) Yield Shares ETF – ETF Series
|BNSY
|$0.1000
|09/25/2025
|10/02/2025
|Monthly
|Purpose Enbridge (ENB) Yield Shares ETF – ETF Series
|ENBY
|$0.1100
|09/25/2025
|10/02/2025
|Monthly
|Purpose Shopify (SHOP) Yield Shares ETF – ETF Series
|SHPY
|$0.1800
|09/25/2025
|10/02/2025
|Monthly
|Purpose Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ) Yield Shares ETF – ETF Series
|CNQY
|$0.1400
|09/25/2025
|10/02/2025
|Monthly
|Purpose TELUS (T) Yield Shares ETF – ETF Series
|TY
|$0.1400
|09/25/2025
|10/02/2025
|Monthly
|Purpose Dollarama (DOL) Yield Shares ETF – ETF Series
|DOLY
|$0.0550
|09/25/2025
|10/02/2025
|Monthly
|Purpose Couche-Tard (ATD) Yield Shares ETF – ETF Series
|ATDY
|$0.0650
|09/25/2025
|10/02/2025
|Monthly
|Purpose Brookfield (BN) Yield Shares ETF – ETF Series
|BNY
|$0.0650
|09/25/2025
|10/02/2025
|Monthly
About Purpose Investments Inc.
Purpose Investments is an asset management company with more than $26 billion in assets under management. Purpose Investments has an unrelenting focus on client-centric innovation and offers a range of managed and quantitative investment products. Purpose Investments is led by well-known entrepreneur Som Seif and is a division of Purpose Unlimited, an independent technology-driven financial services company.
For further information please contact:
Keera Hart
...
905-580-1257
Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investment fund investments. Please read the prospectus and other disclosure documents before investing. Investment funds are not covered by the Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation or any other government deposit insurer. There can be no assurance that the full amount of your investment in a fund will be returned to you. If the securities are purchased or sold on a stock exchange, you may pay more or receive less than the current net asset value. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.
