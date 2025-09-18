Mitsubishi Motors Increases Investment Stake In Australian Automotive Financial Services Company To 19.93%

TOKYO, September 18, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Motors Corporation (hearafter, Mitsubishi Motors) announced today that it has increased its equity stake in FleetPartners Group Limited (hereafter, FleetPartners), a leading automotive financial services company in Australia and New Zealand, to 19.93% as of September 17.

In June last year, Mitsubishi Motors acquired 5.01% of FleetPartners' total issued shares. With the aim to continue to strengthen the strategic relationship between the organisations and expand operations in Australia and New Zealand, Mitsubishi Motors has increased its investment to 19.93%. As part of the acquisition of the shares, Mitsubishi Motors represented to shareholders it has no current intention to acquire control or make a takeover offer for FleetPartners.

FleetPartners Group Limited is a leading provider of vehicle leasing, fleet management, novated leasing, operating across Australia and New Zealand with decades of experience.

Tatsuo Nakamura, Executive Vice President (responsible for Sales) of Mitsubishi Motors said, "Australia and New Zealand are core markets for Mitsubishi Motors, and our strengthened relationship with FleetPartners reflects our continued investment and strategic commitment to these regions. We look forward to continuing to work with FleetPartners to collectively grow our businesses"

[About FleetPartners Group]