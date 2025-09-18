Mitsubishi Motors Increases Investment Stake In Australian Automotive Financial Services Company To 19.93%
|Company Name
|FleetPartners Group Limited
|Address
|Sydney, New South Wales, Australia
|Chair/CEO
|Chair of the Board, Gail Pemberton Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Damien Berrell
|Establishment
|1987
|Outlet
|Providing fleet management services mainly to corporate customers in Australia and New Zealand.
|URL
About Mitsubishi Motors
Mitsubishi Motors Corporation (TSE:7211) - a member of the Alliance with Renault and Nissan - is a global automobile company based in Tokyo, Japan, which has about 28,000 employees and a global footprint with production facilities in Japan and the ASEAN region. Mitsubishi Motors has a competitive edge in SUVs, pickup trucks and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles, and appeals to ambitious drivers willing to challenge convention and embrace innovation. Since the production of our first vehicle more than a century ago, Mitsubishi Motors has been a leader in electrification - launched the i-MiEV, the world's first mass-produced electric vehicle in 2009, followed by the Outlander PHEV, the world's first plug-in hybrid electric SUV in 2013. With a target of increasing the sales ratio of electrified vehicles to 100% by 2035, Mitsubishi Motors will deliver models that embody Mitsubishi Motors-ness and contribute to the realization of a carbon-neutral society. For more information on Mitsubishi Motors, please visit the company's website at
Source: Mitsubishi Motors
Sectors: Automotive
