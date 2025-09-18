Rockbreaks Nicola Mining Inc. (TSX.V: NIM) (FSE: HLIA) (OTCQB: HUSIF) Gains Lease Extensions And Reports Gold Shipments In Noble Capital Markets Coverage

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Nicola Mining (TSX.V: NIM) (FSE: HLIA) (OTCQB: HUSIF) received a five-year extension for six mining leases at its New Craigmont Property, covering more than 10,800 hectares adjacent to Teck Resources' Highland Valley Copper Mine, the largest copper operation in Canada. Nicola also began a 4,000-to-5,000-meter diamond drill program at New Craigmont on June 1. Earlier this month, the company reported shipping 707 ounces of gold concentrate in partnership with Talisker Resources Ltd. (TSX: TSK, OTCQX: TSKFF), generating gross proceeds of about US$2.3 million, supported by recent upgrades to the Merritt Mill. Coverage was provided by Mark Reichman, Managing Director and Equity Research Analyst at Noble Capital Markets.

To view the full report, visit

About Nicola Mining

Nicola Mining Inc. is a junior mining company listed on the Exchange and Frankfurt Exchange that maintains a 100% owned mill and tailings facility, located near Merritt, British Columbia. It has signed Mining and Milling Profit Share Agreements with high grade gold projects. Nicola's fully permitted mill can process both gold and silver mill feed via gravity and flotation processes.

The Company owns 100% of the New Craigmont Project, a high-grade copper property, which covers an area of 10,913 hectares along the southern end of the Guichon Batholith and is adjacent to Highland Valley Copper, Canada's largest copper mine. The Company also owns 100% of the Treasure Mountain Property, which includes 30 mineral claims and a mineral lease, spanning an area exceeding 2,200 hectares.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to HUSIF are available in the company's newsroom at

About Rocks & Stocks

Rocks & Stocks (“R&S”) is a specialized communications platform delivering deep insights into the mining industry. It is one of 70+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio @ IBN that delivers: (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, R&S is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, R&S brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness.

R&S is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from Rocks & Stocks, text“Rocks” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the Rocks & Stocks website applicable to all content provided by R&S, wherever published or re-published: /Disclaimer

Rocks & Stocks

Austin, Texas

RocksAndStocks

512.354.7000 Office

[email protected]

Rocks & Stocks is powered by IBN