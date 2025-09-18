Jordan, Uzbekistan Discuss Transport Cooperation Prospects

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sep.18 (Petra) – Secretary General of Ministry of Transport, Fares Abu Dayyeh, on Thursday discussed with Uzbek Deputy Minister of Transport, Jasurbek Choriev, ??and his accompanying delegation, ways to enhance joint cooperation in various transport fields and facilitate bilateral passenger and trade movement.During the meeting, held at the Ministry of Transport, Abu Dayyeh called for enhancing transport activity and expanding the scope of mutual transport services.He noted the ministry's "commitment" to facilitating air passenger and cargo transport and developing logistical infrastructure to serve common commercial and tourist interests.In turn, Choriev highlighted the importance of activating air freight agreements and enhancing coordination between the two countries' relevant authorities, adding that transport cooperation constitutes "added value and contributes to developing air connectivity between the two regions."According to a ministry statement, the two sides agreed to follow up on the "necessary" measures to activate the amended protocol and air transport agreements, increase the flight number of national carriers and arrange mutual visits to check on experiences and services.The statement said this vision would strengthen "practical" partnership and serve interests of the commercial and tourism sectors.The meeting also addressed coordination of logistics projects and infrastructure development that supports transport sector and arrangment of a trip for the visiting delegation to King Hussein Airport and the ports in Aqaba to check on their services and facilities.