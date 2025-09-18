Portnoy Law Firm Announces Class Action On Behalf Of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. Investors

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, Sept. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Lantheus Holdings, Inc., investors ("Lantheus" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: LNTH) investors of a class action representing investors that bought securities between February 26, 2025, and August 5, 2025, inclusive (the“Class Period”). Lantheus investors have until November 10th, 2025 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Lantheus investors have until November 10th, 2025 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

The complaint alleges that Lantheus and its executives misled investors about the growth and pricing strength of Pylarify, its key prostate cancer imaging product, during the class period. The company repeatedly assured investors that Pylarify's market leadership and premium pricing would support revenue growth, while concealing that price hikes and competitive pressures were eroding its market position. When quarterly results in May and August 2025 revealed sharp sales declines, reduced guidance, and intensifying competition, Lantheus' stock dropped over 23% and 28% on those respective dates. The lawsuit claims that investors purchased shares at artificially inflated prices due to these misrepresentations.

