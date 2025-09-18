Taylor Farms Recalls Being Named In Instacart's Brine Boom Report As Pickle Craze Sweeps The Nation

Instacart's consumer insights report

SALINAS, CA, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Taylor Farms recently earned the second spot on the bestseller list in Instacart's new consumer insights report, The Brine Boom . As North America's leading producer of ready-to-eat salads and healthy fresh foods, Taylor Farms was recognized in the report's top-selling pickle-flavored section for its Dill Pickle Chopped Salad Kit. The data-driven campaign highlights the rising demand for pickled products in grocery aisles across the United States.Instacart's findings spotlight the surging popularity of pickle-inspired products, from beverages to snacks, reflecting a nationwide appetite for tangy, brined flavors. Taylor Farms' recognition in their report outlines its ability to meet shifting consumer preferences through innovation and a commitment to delivering fresh, flavorful products that its customers love and keep coming back to.“Being featured in Instacart's Brine Boom report is an exciting validation of the work our team has done to respond to evolving consumer tastes,” said Charis Neves, Vice President of Product & Innovation.“We've seen how pickle-inspired flavors have captured the imagination of shoppers nationwide, and we've leaned into this trend with products that deliver both the delicious tastes and the fresh quality consumers expect from us.”The Instacart campaign identifies a double-digit growth in pickle-flavored grocery items. The report demonstrates how consumers are increasingly seeking bold flavors that balance nostalgia and recalling childhood favorites with new culinary experiences. Taylor Farms is proud to be included in the report that reflects its influence on food trends and its ability to help drive the fresh produce category forward.The Dill Pickle Chopped Salad Kit was launched in 2020 and has become a fan-favorite among customers. Since then, Taylor Farms has launched a variety of pickle-based products, including the Creamy Dill Pickle Chopped Salad Kit, a Dill Pickle Snack Pack Tray and a lunchtime favorite Dill Pickle Crunch Salad with Chicken.

