QUANTUM COMPUTING INVESTIGATION INITIATED BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates The Officers And Directors Of Quantum Computing Inc. - QUBT
On January 16, 2025, Capybara Research reported a myriad of allegations against the Company including that it had overstated its ties to NASA and fabricated revenues through multiple related-party transactions, particularly with Quad M and millionways; that its products were fake, citing comments by former QCI personnel; and that it was pumping its stock price with false and misleading press releases, citing discussions with its former employees, associates and prime contractors, and NASA personnel.
Thereafter, the Company and certain of its executives were sued in a securities class action lawsuit, charging them with failing to disclose material information in violation of federal securities laws, which remains ongoing.
KSF's investigation is focusing on whether Quantum's officers and/or directors breached their fiduciary duties to its shareholders or otherwise violated state or federal laws.
If you have information that would assist KSF in its investigation, or have been a long-term holder of Quantum shares and would like to discuss your legal rights, you may, without obligation or cost to you, call toll-free at 1-833-938-0905 or email KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn
