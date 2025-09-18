EXTREME NETWORKS INVESTIGATION INITIATED BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates The Officers And Directors Of Extreme Networks, Inc. - EXTR
On January 31, 2024, the Company disclosed disappointing financial results and operational trends for 2Q24 including, among other things, that its revenues for the quarter were $296.4 million, down 7% year-over-year, and that it generated just $186.6 million in product revenue, a decline of 37% year-over-year.
Thereafter, the Company and certain of its executives were sued in a securities class action lawsuit, charging them with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period in violation of federal securities laws, which remains ongoing.
KSF's investigation is focusing on whether Extreme's officers and/or directors breached their fiduciary duties to its shareholders or otherwise violated state or federal laws.
About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC
KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is one of the nation's premier boutique securities litigation law firms. This past year, KSF was ranked by SCAS among the top 10 firms nationally based upon total settlement value. KSF serves a variety of clients, including public and private institutional investors, and retail investors - in seeking recoveries for investment losses emanating from corporate fraud or malfeasance by publicly traded companies. KSF has offices in New York, Delaware, California, Louisiana, Chicago, New Jersey, and a representative office in Luxembourg.
