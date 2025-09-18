Du Announces Participation In Ru'ya Career Fair 2025:

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) “Add Ambition to Your Journey” theme commits to Emirati talent development and UAE national workforce empowerment

Visit du's stand at Ru'ya Career Fair 2025 to explore exclusive career opportunities, innovative talent development programs and comprehensive Emiratization initiatives

Dubai, UAE, September , 2025: du, the leading telecom and digital services provider, today announced its participation in the Ru'ya Career Fair 2025, reinforcing its position as an employer of choice for UAE Nationals and demonstrating its commitment to Emiratization and the UAE's Vision 2031 for human capital development.

The new generation of UAE Nationals seeks more than just a job, they want personal and professional growth, meaningful societal impact, and careers where ambition meets purpose. Understanding this shift, du's participation under the theme“Add ambition to your journey” showcases the company as a place where employees can learn, grow, and belong while contributing to the UAE's progress.

Fatema Al Afeefi, Chief People & Impact Officer (Acting) at du said:“At du, we recognize that today's ambitious Emiratis value organizations that balance modern career aspirations with national identity and culture. Our participation in Ru'ya Career Fair 2025 represents our commitment to being the employer of choice for UAE Nationals, offering career opportunities aligned with national priorities and values. We're building tomorrow's digital leaders through comprehensive development programs where every career journey combines growth, impact, and national pride.”

du's Emiratization approach is designed to create a holistic and empowering environment for UAE Nationals, blending wellness, learning, innovation, and social impact. Through initiatives that prioritize employee wellbeing and work-life balance, du fosters a culture where ambitions thrive. It offers continuous learning and career development opportunities, including AI upskilling through partnerships with leading tech companies. Training programs are tailored to future-focused industries like telecom and innovation, equipping Emiratis with the skills to lead in cutting-edge fields. Additionally, du encourages employee-led community initiatives that drive meaningful impact, aligning with national goals such as the Year of Community. Altogether, du's strategy reflects a deep commitment to nurturing Emirati talent and leadership within the ICT sector.

Visitors to du's stand at Ru'ya Career Fair 2025 will access exclusive roles targeted for Emiratis across all career levels, initial screening sessions with recruitment experts, personalized career advisory from HR professionals, and comprehensive insights into telecom industry opportunities and du's Emiratization initiatives.

Visit du's stand at Ru'ya Career Fair 2025 located in Hall 2 at Dubai World Trade Center to discover how their ambitions can shape the future of telecommunications while contributing to national progress.

About du:

du adds life to life with a comprehensive portfolio of mobile, fixed, broadband, entertainment services, and fintech solutions. Through a digital-first approach powered by ultra-reliable fiber and 5G technology, du delivers bespoke solutions leveraging cloud computing, AI-driven analytics, advanced cybersecurity, and IoT integration. As a trusted digital telco enabler spearheading the UAE's digital transformation, we collaborate with a dynamic partner ecosystem to propel industries and society toward operational excellence, shaping a more connected and digitally advanced future across the region.