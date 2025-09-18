MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Concord, NC, Sept. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

RFK Racing Announces Appointment of Veteran Sports Executive Chip Bowers as Team President

Concord, NC (September 18, 2025) – Roush Fenway Keselowski (RFK) Racing today announced the appointment of veteran sports and entertainment executive Chip Bowers as Team President. With nearly three decades of leadership in business operations, sales and marketing with multiple professional sports teams in the NBA, WNBA and MLB, Bowers has a proven track record of success. The move continues RFK Racing's organizational evolution as it focuses on long-term growth and expanded opportunities.

Bowers succeeds Steve Newmark, who stepped down from the position in August after more than a decade of dedicated leadership, and will officially begin his role on September 22nd.

“I'm honored and thrilled to be joining one of NASCAR's premiere racing teams,” said Bowers. “As both a fan of the sport and a North Carolina native, this is truly a full circle moment for me in my career. I'm incredibly appreciative of Jack Roush, John Henry, future hall of fame driver & owner Brad Keselowski, and our esteemed board of directors for asking me to be a trusted partner in leading the organization to new heights.”

In his new role at RFK Racing, Bowers will focus on scaling the business for sustained growth, strengthening long-term corporate partnerships, and driving innovation across the organization while building on the momentum already established under RFK Racing's current leadership team to grow and increase the footprint of the team's platform.

“RFK Racing has a rich and storied history of excellence both on and off of the track,” Bowers said. “I'm excited to work closely with my new teammates, our impressive best-in-brand partners, and NASCAR officials in unlocking new opportunities that grow our collective businesses through creativity, innovation, strategic thinking, and the enhancement of the overarching fan experience. RFK Racing is realizing an incredible upward trajectory, and I look forward to establishing our team as a true thought-leader and one of the preeminent brands within the industry.”

Most recently, Bowers served as President of Elevate, where he oversaw rapid global expansion that included opening four international offices, hiring more than 160 employees, and achieving tenfold revenue growth. Under his leadership, Elevate was recognized as Sports Business Journal's“Best in Property Sales and Consulting” in 2023.

“Chip brings a fresh perspective that we're really excited about,” said RFK Racing co-owner Brad Keselowski.“He has proven he can grow organizations and think creatively in some of the most competitive sports markets, and that experience will help us find new ways to strengthen our team.”

In addition to his agency leadership, Bowers has held senior roles with some of the most notable teams across professional sports, including the NBA's Golden State Warriors, Orlando Magic, and Seattle SuperSonics; MLB's Miami Marlins and San Diego Padres; and the WNBA's Seattle Storm. His experience extends beyond traditional sports into competitive gaming, having helped launch both the Golden Guardians (League of Legends) and Warriors Gaming (NBA 2K League).

Bowers' career includes guiding the Golden State Warriors marketing department through three NBA Championships while the organization twice earned Sports Business Journal's“Sports Team of the Year” honors. He also played a central role in the design and development of Chase Center in San Francisco and the Amway Center in Orlando, securing landmark naming rights and founding partnerships at both venues. As President of the Miami Marlins, Bowers led a restructuring of the team's business operations, reimagined the fan experience, and drove major ballpark enhancements.

“His extensive sales and marketing background will be a tremendous asset.” Keselowski added.“He understands how to build meaningful partnerships and enhance fan experiences and that will help RFK Racing's growth long term.”

Bowers is a native of North Carolina and a graduate of Appalachian State University. He resides in Charlotte with his wife, April, and their daughters, Charlie and Poppy.

CAA Executive Search was retained to assist in the hiring process.

About RFK Racing

RFK Racing, in its 38th season in 2025, features an ownership lineup pairing one of the sport's most iconic names, Jack Roush, along with NASCAR Champion, Brad Keselowski, and Fenway Sports Group owner John Henry. Roush initially founded the team in 1988 and it has since become one of the most successful racing operations in the world, propelling him to be the first NASCAR owner to amass three hundred wins and capturing eight championships, including back-to-back NASCAR Cup titles in 2003 and 2004. Keselowski, a former owner in the NASCAR Truck Series, is the 2012 NASCAR Cup Series Champion. In 2007, Roush partnered with Henry, who also owns Major League Baseball's Boston Red Sox, English Premier League's Liverpool F.C., and the NHL's Pittsburgh Penguins, to form Roush Fenway Racing. Off the track, RFK is a leader and proven winner in NASCAR marketing solutions, having produced multiple award-winning social media, digital content and experiential marketing campaigns. Visit rfkracing , and follow the team on all social platforms @rfkracing.

Attachment

Chip Bowers

CONTACT: Mike Massaro RFK Racing (860) 680-7631 ...