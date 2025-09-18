Bollinger Innovations Announces 1-For-250 Reverse Stock Split
Bollinger Innovations, Inc. (BINI) on Thursday announced a 1-for-250 reverse stock split of its common stock, effective Monday.
The common stock will begin trading on a split-adjusted basis at the market open on September 22, the company said. The split is primarily intended to ensure compliance with Nasdaq listing rules that require a minimum bid price of $1.
The company added that this will be the last reverse stock split that it initiates for the next three years. Shares of the company slumped 8% in the pre-market session at the time of writing.
Get updates to this developing story <directly on Stocktwits.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- 1Inch Unlocks Access To Tokenized Rwas Via Swap API
- Financewire And Tipranks Partner To Redefine Financial News Distribution
- Ethereum-Based Defi Crypto Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Raises Over $16 Million With More Than 720M Tokens Sold
- Kintsu Launches Shype On Hyperliquid
- BILLY 'The Mascot Of BASE' Is Now Trading Live On BASE Chain
- Kucoin Partners With Golf Icon Adam Scott As Global Brand Ambassador
CommentsNo comment