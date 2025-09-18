Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Bollinger Innovations Announces 1-For-250 Reverse Stock Split

Bollinger Innovations Announces 1-For-250 Reverse Stock Split


2025-09-18 10:12:22
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Bollinger Innovations, Inc. (BINI) on Thursday announced a 1-for-250 reverse stock split of its common stock, effective Monday.

The common stock will begin trading on a split-adjusted basis at the market open on September 22, the company said. The split is primarily intended to ensure compliance with Nasdaq listing rules that require a minimum bid price of $1.

The company added that this will be the last reverse stock split that it initiates for the next three years. Shares of the company slumped 8% in the pre-market session at the time of writing. 

Get updates to this developing story <directly on Stocktwits.

MENAFN18092025007385015968ID1110080320

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search