Amir's Visit To Amman Opens New Horizons For Bilateral Cooperation: Ambassador

Doha: Ambassador of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan to Qatar H E Zaid Mufleh Al Lawzi (pictured) stressed that the visit by Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani to Amman reflects the depth of the historical and fraternal relations between the two countries.

In exclusive remarks to Qatar News Agency (QNA), he said that H H the Amir's visit to Jordan is significant, as it comes at a very sensitive regional time, noting the keenness of the leaderships of the two countries to continue coordination and consultation on various regional and international issues, foremost among which is the Palestinian cause.

H H the Amir's visit embodies the depth of the historical relations between Amman and Doha, as the Palestinian cause has always been a major item on the foreign policy agenda of both countries, a clear consensus in support of the two-state solution and the establishment of an independent Palestinian state on the June 4, 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital, he added.

Al Lawzi said that the visit will discuss bilateral relations between the two countries and ways to support and develop them, in addition to coordination and consultation on various issues of common interest, and efforts to open new horizons for cooperation for the benefit of the two brotherly countries.

He stressed that economic relations between Qatar and Jordan are fruitful, and that the two countries are bound by numerous trade and investment agreements.

He explained that Qatari investments in Jordan exceed $1bn across various sectors, including banking, the financial market, the real estate market, and renewable energy.

Regarding the Israeli aggression on Doha on September 9, Ambassador Al Lawzi said that H M King Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein of Jordan was among the first to call H H the Amir to condemn the brutal aggression and express absolute support for Qatar and all the measures it takes to protect its territory, sovereignty, and the security of its citizens and residents.

He added that the visit by Crown Prince of Jordan H R H Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II to Qatar following the Israeli attack confirms Jordan's continued support for Qatar, noting that on September 15, H M the King met with H H the Amir on the sidelines of the emergency Arab-Islamic Summit held in Doha.