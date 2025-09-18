QPC Explores Implications Of Israeli Aggression Against Qatar

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Sanaullah Ataullah | The Peninsula

DOHA: The Qatar Press Center (QPC) convened a special session under the title“The Israeli Aggression on Qatar: Implications and Consequences,” bringing together political figures, academics, and media experts to analyse the political message behind the Israeli attack on Qatar, its impact on Doha's mediation role in Gaza, and its wider regional and international repercussions.

Speakers highlighted how the assault sought to undermine Qatar's rising diplomatic influence, but instead reinforced its credibility as a trusted mediator, rallied global solidarity, and renewed momentum for the Palestinian cause.

The event, held on Tuesday, was part of the Majlis Al-Sahafa (Press Council) series, which addresses major regional and global issues. The session featured prominent speakers: Dr. Mustafa Osman, academic and former Sudanese foreign minister; lawyer Abdullah Al-Athba; and media advisor and political analyst Hossam Shaker. Al Araby TV journalist Molhem Brejgawi moderated the discussion.

Dr. Mustafa Osman stressed that the Israeli assault on Qatar was a political message aimed at undermining Doha's mediation efforts to stop the war in Gaza, rather than a mere military escalation. He described the attack as a stark example of“state terrorism,” violating international laws and norms.

He highlighted that the Emergency Arab-Islamic Summit in Doha laid the foundation for a unified Arab and Islamic stance, strengthening Qatar's ability to act internationally in defence of its sovereignty and security. Qatar's success in rallying broad international support, he added, helped restore the Palestinian cause to the forefront of global attention while further isolating Israel.

Lawyer Abdullah Al-Athba noted that the aggression targeted Qatar's rising role as a trusted mediator in international crises, particularly its joint mediation with Egypt and the United States to achieve a ceasefire in Gaza and facilitate humanitarian aid delivery. He said Israel sought to contain Qatar's influence, but the swift convening of the Doha summit only six days after the attack demonstrated Qatar's growing diplomatic weight.

Al-Athba emphasised that divisions among Arab and Islamic nations ultimately serve Israeli interests, while Qatar's consistent advocacy for Palestinian rights has reinforced its reputation as the“capital of peace and credible mediation.” Political analyst Hossam Shaker described the Israeli strike as a reckless escalation, targeting residential sites linked to Hamas negotiators. He argued that it reflected Israel's disregard for international law and norms, compounded by global inaction.

Shaker called for transforming the wave of diplomatic solidarity with Qatar into concrete international mechanisms and regional alliances capable of holding Israel accountable and deterring further aggression.

He stressed that the Palestinian cause, Jerusalem, and holy sites remain central issues that intensify public sentiment worldwide. Turning media and diplomatic solidarity into actionable policies, he said, is crucial for protecting Palestinian rights.

The interactive session featured lively contributions from the audience, who underscored the need for comprehensive Arab and Islamic initiatives to counter Israeli aggression and strengthen regional security. Questions were raised about the outcomes of the Arab-Islamic Summit, the role of the Arab League and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, and the limited impact of international law in restraining Israel.

Speakers agreed on the importance of launching integrated political and economic projects and enhancing regional cooperation to protect peoples' interests, while also maintaining Qatar's diplomatic and media momentum to highlight the truth on the global stage.

Concluding the session, Chairman of Qatar Press Center, Saad Al-Rumaihi said the discussions reflected the richness of perspectives and the scale of international solidarity with Qatar. He added that the widespread condemnation of Israeli aggression demonstrates both Qatar's global standing and the mounting frustration with Israel's hostile and irresponsible conduct.