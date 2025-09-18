Mines Ministry, Firm Ink $100M Lead-Zinc Plant Deal
KABUL (Pajhwok): The Ministry of Mines and Petroleum (MoMP) has signed a $100 million investment agreement with a domestic company for the construction of a lead and zinc processing plant in Afghanistan.
According to a statement from the ministry, Minister Mullah Hedayatullah Badri signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Kabul Lemar Mansoor Ahmadzai Company on Thursday to establish the facility.
The plant will be developed in three phases and is expected to have a daily production capacity of up to 5,000 tonnes.
While the ministry did not disclose details of the agreement, the statement noted that the company also plans to construct a thermal power plant to meet the facility's energy requirements.
Additionally, it will invest in a coal mine to supply raw materials for the project.
kk/sa
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Japan Skin Care Products Market Size Worth USD 11.6 Billion By 2033 CAGR: 4.18%
- Permissionless Data Hub Baselight Taps Walrus To Activate Data Value Onchain
- Chaingpt Pad Unveils Buzz System: Turning Social Hype Into Token Allocation
- Newcastle United Announce Multi-Year Partnership With Bydfi
- PLPC-DBTM: Non-Cellular Oncology Immunotherapy With STIPNAM Traceability, Entering A Global Acquisition Window.
- Origin Summit Unveils Second Wave Of Global Icons Ahead Of Debut During KBW
CommentsNo comment