Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Mines Ministry, Firm Ink $100M Lead-Zinc Plant Deal

Mines Ministry, Firm Ink $100M Lead-Zinc Plant Deal


2025-09-18 04:00:24
(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): The Ministry of Mines and Petroleum (MoMP) has signed a $100 million investment agreement with a domestic company for the construction of a lead and zinc processing plant in Afghanistan.

According to a statement from the ministry, Minister Mullah Hedayatullah Badri signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Kabul Lemar Mansoor Ahmadzai Company on Thursday to establish the facility.

The plant will be developed in three phases and is expected to have a daily production capacity of up to 5,000 tonnes.

While the ministry did not disclose details of the agreement, the statement noted that the company also plans to construct a thermal power plant to meet the facility's energy requirements.

Additionally, it will invest in a coal mine to supply raw materials for the project.

kk/sa

MENAFN18092025000174011037ID1110078238

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search