Mines Ministry, Firm Ink $100M Lead-Zinc Plant Deal

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): The Ministry of Mines and Petroleum (MoMP) has signed a $100 million investment agreement with a domestic company for the construction of a lead and zinc processing plant in Afghanistan.

According to a statement from the ministry, Minister Mullah Hedayatullah Badri signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Kabul Lemar Mansoor Ahmadzai Company on Thursday to establish the facility.

The plant will be developed in three phases and is expected to have a daily production capacity of up to 5,000 tonnes.

While the ministry did not disclose details of the agreement, the statement noted that the company also plans to construct a thermal power plant to meet the facility's energy requirements.

Additionally, it will invest in a coal mine to supply raw materials for the project.

kk/sa