Which City Topped India's Pollution List And Which Stayed Cleanest?
New Delhi ~ Delhi was ranked the sixth most polluted city in the country in October, behind neighbouring Ghaziabad and Noida, according to a study.
Dharuhera in Haryana was ranked as the most polluted city in October, with a monthly average PM2.5 concentration of 123 μg/m3, according to the Monthly Air Quality Snapshot released by the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA) on Tuesday.
It provided a comprehensive analysis of India's air quality based on continuous ambient air quality monitoring station (CAAQMS) data.ADVERTISEMENT
The findings revealed a sharp deterioration in air quality across the country, with worsening conditions concentrated in the Indo-Gangetic Plain (IGP), particularly the National Capital Region (NCR), an official statement said.
Delhi ranked sixth with an average concentration of 107 μg/m3, three times higher than its September average of 36 μg/m3.
