MMU Urges J & K Govt To Withdraw Vande Mataram Directive

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)The Mutahida Majlis-e-Ulema (MMU), an amalgam of Muslim religious organisations in Jammu and Kashmir headed by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, has expressed serious concern over a government directive asking schools to mark the 150th anniversary of Vande Mataram with musical and cultural programmes.

In a statement, the MMU termed the order“coercive” and urged the administration-led by both Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah-to withdraw it immediately, saying it infringes on religious freedom and has caused“anguish among Muslims”.

The government directive, issued by the Department of Culture on October 30, cites instructions from the Union Ministries of Home Affairs and Culture. It calls for a structured year-long celebration from November 2025 to November 2026, involving school-level performances across Jammu and Kashmir. Directors of School Education in both divisions have been designated as nodal officers to ensure full participation of students and staff.

ADVERTISEMENT

The controversy deepened after the Doda district administration issued a separate order mandating the recitation of the national song Vande Mataram in all schools during morning assemblies every Monday. The circular, released by Doda's Chief Education Officer on November 1, directed all school heads to ensure strict compliance. The move triggered a strong backlash from Muslim clerics and community leaders, who objected on religious grounds and accused the administration of undermining constitutional freedom of faith.

The MMU said that reciting or singing Vande Mataram is“un-Islamic”, as it involves“expressions of reverence directed toward the motherland”, which contradicts the core Islamic belief in the Oneness of God (Tawheed).

“Islam does not permit any act that involves worship or reverence to anyone or anything other than the Creator,” the MMU said in its statement, adding that while Muslims are duty-bound to love and serve their country,“such devotion must be expressed through service, compassion, and societal contribution-not through rituals that conflict with faith.”

The religious body alleged that the administration was using“cultural celebration as a cover to push an RSS-driven Hindutva agenda” in a Muslim-majority region.

“Forcing Muslim students and institutions to participate in activities that contradict their faith is unjust and unacceptable,” the statement read.

The MMU further urged both the LG and CM to immediately withdraw the directive and ensure no student or school is compelled to act against their religious beliefs.“The government must respect the region's religious diversity and avoid decisions that hurt sentiments or foster division,” it said.