Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
King Charles Hails UK-U.S. Ties


2025-09-18 03:10:54
(MENAFN) At a state banquet held Wednesday at Windsor Castle, Britain’s King Charles and U.S. President Donald Trump publicly reaffirmed the enduring strength of the "special relationship" linking their nations.

King Charles opened his address by warmly welcoming Trump on his landmark second state visit to the UK, describing the occasion as "unique and important," and emphasizing that the alliance is "anchored by the deep friendship between our people."

Reflecting on the historic ties, Charles pointed to the upcoming 250th anniversary of the U.S. Declaration of Independence next year, calling it "remarkable to think just how far we have come."

"We celebrate a relationship between our two countries that surely neither (first US President George) Washington nor King George III could possibly have imagined," he said, underscoring the evolution of transatlantic relations.

On matters of defense, Charles highlighted the shared commitment to confronting contemporary threats: "Today, as tyranny once again threatens Europe, we and our allies stand together in support of Ukraine, to deter aggression and secure peace."

He also commended Trump’s "personal commitment to finding solutions" in pursuit of global peace amid ongoing conflicts.

President Trump, for his part, described the invitation for a second state visit as a "singular privilege," praising King Charles’ "dedication to preserving the glorious and unique character of this kingdom."

"Melania and I are delighted to visit with Prince William and to see Her Royal Highness, Princess Catherine. So radiant, so healthy and so beautiful. It's really a great honor," Trump said.

The reference to Princess Catherine comes amid recent public interest, as the 42-year-old Princess of Wales revealed in March 2024 she is undergoing chemotherapy for cancer. She made her first public appearance since the announcement in June, reigniting global support and concern.

