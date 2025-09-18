H.E. Erick Jean Marie Zinsou Becomes Patron Of Indo Benin Film And Cultural Forum
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi: The Indo Benin Film and Cultural Forum received a strong boost of support as H.E. Erick Jean Marie Zinsou, Ambassador of Benin to India, was officially honored with the Patronship of the Forum by the International Chamber of Media and Entertainment Industry (ICMEI). The announcement was made at a special ceremony held at the Embassy of Benin in New Delhi.
The Patronship symbolizes the Ambassador's commitment to building stronger cultural, artistic, and people-to-people ties between India and Benin.
Expressing his delight, H.E. Erick Jean Marie Zinsou said, "It is an honor to be Patron of the Indo Benin Film and Cultural Forum. I look forward to working closely with ICMEI and Dr. Sandeep Marwah to open new opportunities for cultural cooperation and friendship between our two nations."
On this occasion, Dr. Sandeep Marwah, President of Marwah Studios and Chancellor of AAFT University, who was earlier nominated as the Chair of the Forum, remarked, "With Ambassador Zinsou as our Patron, the Indo Benin Film and Cultural Forum has gained a strong foundation of leadership and vision. Together, we shall create meaningful cultural exchanges, film collaborations, and creative initiatives to bring our nations closer."
The Forum will soon roll out activities including film festivals, art exhibitions, cultural delegations, and academic exchanges to promote mutual understanding and cooperation through art and culture.
