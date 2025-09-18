UAE Affirms Solidarity With Qatar At Human Rights Council

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Geneva: The UAE has reiterated its full solidarity with the State of Qatar, voicing strong condemnation of the blatant Israeli attack that targeted the country.

Addressing an urgent debate during the 60th session of the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva on the repercussions of the assault, Jamal Jamea Al Musharakh, the UAE's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, described the attack as a flagrant violation of the sovereignty of a Gulf Arab state and UN member, and a dangerous escalation threatening regional peace and stability. He stressed that the assault constitutes a clear breach of international law and the UN Charter, as well as a grave violation of fundamental human rights principles.

Al Musharakh extended his sincere condolences and deepest sympathy to the government and people of Qatar over the martyrdom of a member of the Internal Security Force, while reaffirming the UAE's unwavering support for Qatar in confronting all threats to its security and stability.

He underlined that the security and stability of Qatar are integral to the security and stability of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) states, and that any aggression against a GCC member amounts to an attack on the GCC's collective security. He warned that the continuation of such provocative and aggressive actions undermines prospects for stability and drives the region toward dangerous consequences.

The UAE envoy further emphasized that the region cannot tolerate additional escalation and instability driven by inflammatory and hateful rhetoric, underscoring the importance of adhering to the principles of the UN Charter.