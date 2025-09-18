Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Indonesian Leader Appoints Two Fresh Ministers

Indonesian Leader Appoints Two Fresh Ministers


2025-09-18 03:31:39
(MENAFN) Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto on Wednesday officially appointed two new ministers during a formal inauguration ceremony. The president administered the oath of office to Djamari Chaniago, who was named the coordinating minister for Political and Security Affairs, and Erick Thohir, who assumed the role of minister of Youth and Sports.

These appointments come amid efforts to strengthen Indonesia’s political framework and boost youth engagement in sports and national development.

Alongside the two ministers, President Prabowo also appointed three deputy ministers to support the cabinet’s growing portfolio and enhance governmental efficiency. This wave of appointments signals a clear focus on consolidating political stability while promoting youth and sports as key pillars in the nation’s future strategy.

MENAFN18092025000045017169ID1110078210

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search