Indonesian Leader Appoints Two Fresh Ministers
(MENAFN) Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto on Wednesday officially appointed two new ministers during a formal inauguration ceremony. The president administered the oath of office to Djamari Chaniago, who was named the coordinating minister for Political and Security Affairs, and Erick Thohir, who assumed the role of minister of Youth and Sports.
These appointments come amid efforts to strengthen Indonesia’s political framework and boost youth engagement in sports and national development.
Alongside the two ministers, President Prabowo also appointed three deputy ministers to support the cabinet’s growing portfolio and enhance governmental efficiency. This wave of appointments signals a clear focus on consolidating political stability while promoting youth and sports as key pillars in the nation’s future strategy.
