Girls Dominate Mardan Board Inter Exams 2025, Secure Top Two Positions

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)

The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Mardan announced the results of the Intermediate Annual Examinations 2025 on Tuesday, with female students clinching the first and second positions.

According to the official results, Anshrah Hayat of The Peace School and College Nowshera topped the board by securing 1,150 marks, while Maheen Chand of Quaid-e-Azam Girls College Swabi claimed second position with 1,149 marks. The third position was shared by two students: Hana Noor of Brilliant Science College Katlang and Misal Khan of Quaid-e-Azam College Swabi, both scoring 1,147 marks.

A special ceremony was held at the Mardan Board Auditorium to honor the top achievers. Secretary Elementary and Secondary Education Muhammad Khalid Khan was the chief guest, who, along with the Commissioner Mardan and the Board Chairman, distributed prizes among the position holders.

Controller of Examinations Muhammad Fayaz stated that a total of 45,778 students appeared in the Intermediate Part-II examinations this year, out of which 38,674 passed. The overall pass percentage stood at 84.48%.