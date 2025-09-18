Rising Demand For Renewable Energy Fuels Growth In The Global Biopower Market

🌱 Biopower Market to Reach $26.3 Billion by 2031, Growing at 6.4% CAGR

- Allied Market ResearchWILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2025 /EINPresswire / --According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, the global biopower market was valued at $14.2 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach $26.3 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2022 to 2031. Biopower refers to the generation of energy using organic materials, making it one of the most sustainable and renewable power sources. Unlike fossil fuels, biopower is carbon neutral, reducing harmful emissions and helping nations transition toward clean energy.Download PDF Brochure:With growing concerns over climate change, population growth, urbanization, and dependence on imported oil, biopower is emerging as a crucial alternative energy source to secure global energy supplies.Key Market Drivers 🌍Oil import reduction: By diversifying energy resources, biopower reduces global reliance on crude oil imports, strengthening energy security.Rural economic opportunities: Advanced biofuel technologies open new income streams for farmers and create jobs in rural areas, fostering sustainable development.Clean energy adoption: Rising demand for ethanol and advanced fuels in the transport sector helps reduce pollution and trade deficits.Growing energy needs: The surge in portable electronics, electric devices, and urban electricity demand fuels the growth of the biopower market.Government initiatives: Policies supporting renewable energy and investments in sustainable technologies are accelerating market expansion worldwide.Market Segmentation Insights 📊The biopower market trends are analyzed by feedstock, technology, end use, and region.By FeedstockSolid biofuel: Largest segment in 2021 due to wide usage in power generation.Liquid biofuel: Increasing adoption in transportation and industrial sectors.Biogas: Gaining popularity as a clean substitute for natural gas.By TechnologyDirect combustion: Leading segment in 2021, widely used for electricity generation.Gasification & anaerobic digestion: Emerging technologies with strong potential for efficiency.Landfill gas: Offers multiple uses such as electricity, combined heat & power (CHP), direct use, and alternative fuels.By End UseIndustrial: Dominated the market in 2021, owing to high energy demand and adoption of clean alternatives.Commercial & Residential: Expected to grow steadily as renewable adoption rises in distributed power generation.Buy This Report (338 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures):By RegionNorth America: Largest market share in 2021, projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% through 2031.Europe & Asia-Pacific: Strong growth due to renewable energy mandates and investments in biomass power plants.LAMEA: Offers emerging opportunities with rising urbanization and industrialization.Leading Companies in the Biopower Market 🏭Major players in the global biopower market include:DalkiaEnviTec Biogas AGSchmack Biogas GmbHOrsted A/SBabcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc.AmerescoMVV Energie AGEnerkemDrax GroupHelius Energy PlcAlstom SAVeoliaRamboll Group A/SMitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.These companies focus on expansion, partnerships, R&D, and innovation to enhance their presence in the growing renewable energy sector.COVID-19 Impact on the Biopower Market 🦠The COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the biopower industry:Global market demand declined by 25% in 2020 compared to 2019.Shutdowns in food processing and agricultural industries disrupted feedstock supply.Workforce shortages and lockdown restrictions slowed manufacturing and project execution.However, as economies reopened, governments began prioritizing renewable energy for sustainable recovery. Investments in biofuel and biogas plants in countries such as India and China are expected to drive market growth in the post-pandemic era.Future Outlook 🌱The biopower market growth will be fueled by:Increasing adoption of advanced biofuels.Rising demand for carbon-neutral power generation.Expanding investments in biogas and landfill gas technologies.Strong government support for sustainable development policies.With its ability to provide cleaner, renewable, and reliable energy, biopower is set to play a pivotal role in the global shift toward a green energy future.Get a Customized Research Report:Conclusion ✅The biopower market is poised for robust growth, reaching $26.3 billion by 2031. Factors such as reduced oil dependency, rural job creation, and rising electricity demand are shaping its trajectory. Despite pandemic-related challenges, the industry is rebounding strongly, driven by sustainability goals and investments in renewable infrastructure.As nations continue to prioritize eco-friendly and cost-efficient energy solutions, biopower is emerging as a cornerstone of the global energy transition.Trending Reports in Energy and Power Industry:Biopower MarketBioenergy With CCS MarketBioenergy MarketBiomass Heating Plant MarketBiomass MarketBiomass Briquette MarketBiomass Briquette Fuel MarketWood Pellets Biomass Boilers MarketBiomass Boiler MarketWaste Heat Recovery MarketBiodigester MarketWaste to Energy Market Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon.

