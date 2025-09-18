Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Shooting Injures at Least Two in U.S. Pennsylvania

2025-09-18 01:56:50
(MENAFN) At least two individuals sustained serious injuries in a police-involved shooting Wednesday afternoon in York County, Pennsylvania, according to U.S. media reports.

The shooting unfolded shortly after 2 p.m. local time in North Codorus Township, located south of York, media reported.

Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro, in a social media update, confirmed he was briefed on the law enforcement incident and urged residents to heed instructions from state police and local authorities.

In a separate post, Pennsylvania Lieutenant Governor Austin Davis called for public support, asking people to pray for "the officers and those involved in the shooting in York County."

Local reports stated that the two seriously wounded individuals were receiving treatment at a York hospital, while Pennsylvania State Police continue their investigation into the incident.

