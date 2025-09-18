Festive Season Car Care: 6 Smart DIY Hacks Every Owner Must Try

Srinagar -With vehicle ownership surging during the festive season and buoyed further by the recent GST overhaul, demand for car care solutions is witnessing rapid growth in India. The domestic car care market, valued at about USD 425 million in 2024, is expected to touch USD 554 million by 2033, according to IMARC Group. Rising consumer preference for do-it-yourself (DIY) upkeep is driving the trend, with brands like Turtle Wax offering innovative solutions designed for Indian conditions.

From battling dust and pollution to restoring trims and interiors, here are six smart hacks that can help car owners protect their vehicles this festive season:

1. Ensure Clear Vision in All Weathers

Poor visibility during monsoon, fog, or frosty mornings is a major safety risk. Turtle Wax's ClearvueTM Rain Repellent, with silicone-based technology, helps rain, sleet, and fog slide off easily while also preventing frost build-up.

2. Protect Your Shine Against Harsh Conditions

Sunlight, grime, and pollution dull paintwork over time. Easy-to-use ceramic-based products like Hybrid Solutions Ceramic Wash & Wax and Ceramic Spray Coating not only clean but also seal surfaces with a hydrophobic, glossy layer that preserves shine and safeguards paint.

3. Groom Between Washes

Busy schedules often leave cars dusty between regular washes. Products like the Ceramic 3-in-1 Detailer allow waterless cleaning of light grime, enhancing gloss and leaving a streak-free finish without scratches.

4. Interiors Matter Too

Dust, spills, and humidity create unpleasant odors and reduce cabin hygiene. The Ceramic + Graphene Inside Job with Odor-X® offers a multi-surface clean while conditioning interiors with an aloe-enriched, UV-resistant finish and neutralising odors for long-lasting comfort.

5. Revive Faded Trims

Exterior trims often fade under sun and pollution. The Trim Restorer revives dull plastics and rubber, restoring depth of color while protecting against UV, grime, and weather extremes - ideal for bumpers, cladding, and window trims.

6. Wipe and Shine Right

Using improper cloths can scratch surfaces and reduce shine. A curated range of microfiber towels and applicators ensures safe, streak-free application across car surfaces, maintaining finish and efficiency during cleaning.