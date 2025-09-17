Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
QCB Cuts Current Interest Rates By 25 Basis Points

2025-09-17 11:25:16
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The Qatar Central Bank (QCB) announced Wednesday a reduction in current interest rates for deposits, lending, and repurchase agreements, based on the Monetary Policy Committee's decision regarding monetary policy tools for September 2025, following an assessment of Qatar's current monetary policies.

In a post on its official account on platform X, the QCB stated that the deposit rate (QCBDR) has been lowered by 25 basis points to 4.35%, while the lending rate (QCBLR) has been reduced by 25 basis points to 4.85%.

Additionally, the repurchase rate (QCB Repo Rate) was cut by 25 basis points to 4.60%.

