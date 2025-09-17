Ukrainian Border Guards Destroy Russian Shelter, Antenna In Kursk Sector
"In the Kursk sector, border guards of the Steel Border Brigade struck Russian occupiers and their shelters. In particular, aerial reconnaissance detected and eliminated enemy assault troops who were moving 'unnoticed' toward our positions. In addition, our fighters hit a camouflaged enemy antenna and struck deep into an occupiers' shelter, destroying everything inside," the SBGS said.Read also: Defense forces destroy over 29,000 Russian vehicles since start of year - CinC Syrskyi
Photo: SBGS
