Ukrainian Border Guards Destroy Russian Shelter, Antenna In Kursk Sector

MENAFN - UkrinForm) That is according to the State Border Guard Service , Ukrinform reports.

"In the Kursk sector, border guards of the Steel Border Brigade struck Russian occupiers and their shelters. In particular, aerial reconnaissance detected and eliminated enemy assault troops who were moving 'unnoticed' toward our positions. In addition, our fighters hit a camouflaged enemy antenna and struck deep into an occupiers' shelter, destroying everything inside," the SBGS said.

Photo: SBGS