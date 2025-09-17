Flooring Expert Roman Keim Shares Best Kitchen Flooring Options In Hellonation

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MOUNT VERNON, Ohio, Sept. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- What is the most durable flooring for a kitchen? That is a common question among homeowners planning a remodel, and flooring expert Roman Keim of Keim Flooring in Mount Vernon, Ohio, offers clear answers in HelloNation . Kitchens demand more from flooring than nearly any other room in the home. With constant traffic, frequent spills, and exposure to heat, flooring must be chosen with care to provide lasting function while supporting a home's design. Keim points out that certain materials consistently stand out for their performance, style, and durability in this high-use space.

Ceramic and porcelain tile remain reliable options for kitchen floors. These materials are designed to withstand heavy foot traffic, resist water damage, and endure the heat that often fills a cooking space. Their surfaces are easy to clean, and when spills occur, they can be wiped away without causing lasting harm. Tile also offers remarkable design flexibility, with countless sizes, colors, and finishes that allow homeowners to achieve both traditional and modern looks. For added comfort in colder regions, tile can even be paired with radiant heating systems, making it a practical yet versatile choice.

Luxury vinyl plank, known as LVP, is another material that has grown in popularity for kitchens. It gives the appearance of hardwood or stone while offering resilience against moisture and scratches. Its layered construction makes it durable under heavy use, and its softer surface compared to tile provides comfort for those who spend long hours preparing meals. Keim notes that LVP does not warp or swell with water exposure, making it a dependable solution for busy households. Families with children and pets often find it an attractive option since it balances performance, affordability, and style.

Sheet vinyl, while sometimes overlooked, also holds a place in kitchen flooring. Installed in large sheets, it reduces the number of seams where water could potentially seep through. This makes it highly effective against spills, which are inevitable in a kitchen environment. Sheet vinyl is also more forgiving underfoot than harder materials like tile, making it comfortable for extended standing. Modern designs have made sheet vinyl increasingly stylish, mimicking natural stone or wood while remaining one of the most budget-friendly options on the market.

Hardwood flooring, while admired for its warmth and character, presents challenges in the kitchen. Natural wood is sensitive to moisture and can warp, stain, or swell over time. Even with protective sealants, wood floors in kitchens require greater care and maintenance compared to tile or vinyl. Engineered hardwood offers some advantages, with a protective top layer that provides more stability than solid wood. While it can handle humidity shifts better, it still does not match the resilience of tile or vinyl in moisture-prone spaces. Keim advises that homeowners choosing wood in the kitchen must be prepared for ongoing upkeep.

Another material that brings unique benefits is cork. As a renewable resource, cork appeals to those interested in eco-friendly solutions. It is naturally softer than tile or wood, which reduces strain on feet and legs during long hours of cooking. Cork also has insulating properties that contribute to comfort. However, it requires sealing to protect against water damage, and heavy furniture can leave permanent marks. Homeowners drawn to cork must balance its warmth and sustainability with the maintenance it demands.

When deciding among these options, homeowners should consider lifestyle, budget, and the specific needs of their household. For example, families with children or pets may find vinyl plank or sheet vinyl to be the most forgiving and cost-effective solutions. Those who want a high-end, long-lasting surface may lean toward porcelain tile, which provides unmatched durability. For homeowners focused on comfort, cushioned vinyl or cork may better suit their kitchen needs. Each option involves trade-offs, but all can deliver a balance of practicality and design when carefully matched to the way the kitchen is used.

Maintenance is another key factor. Tile remains one of the most durable materials, but grout requires periodic cleaning and sealing. Vinyl products, by contrast, need little day-to-day care and can be easily maintained, though they do not carry the prestige of natural stone or wood. Hardwood can be refinished when scratched, but it demands more attention to avoid water-related damage. These differences underscore the importance of weighing not just appearance and cost, but also the level of upkeep a household is willing to manage.

Keim emphasizes that the kitchen is the heart of the home, and the flooring plays a central role in its function and comfort. A good kitchen floor withstands moisture, tolerates heat, and holds up under heavy daily activity while still complementing the design of the space. Whether choosing tile, vinyl, cork, or engineered hardwood, the best option is one that aligns with both practical needs and long-term appeal.

Best Flooring Options for the Kitchen is the article where Roman Keim of Keim Flooring in Mount Vernon, Ohio, outlines the strengths and trade-offs of tile, vinyl, hardwood, and cork for one of the busiest rooms in the home.

About HelloNation

HelloNation is a premier media platform that connects readers with trusted professionals and businesses across various industries. Through its innovative“edvertising” approach that blends educational content and storytelling, HelloNation delivers expert-driven articles that inform, inspire, and empower. Covering topics from home improvement and health to business strategy and lifestyle, HelloNation highlights leaders making a meaningful impact in their communities.



Patrick McCabe

...









A photo accompanying this announcement is available at