Angela Bennett Unveils Gripping Thriller 'After She Disappeared' A Belle Mcbain Novel To Captivate Readers This Fall

NAPLES, FL, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Angela Bennett is thrilled to announce the upcoming release of her pulse-pounding suspense novel, After She Disappeared, the second in a riveting series featuring the tenacious private investigator Belle McBain.The gripping tale begins when Belle's quest for a peaceful day takes an electrifying turn with an unexpected encounter in Fort Tyron Park, sparking a thrilling chase that draws her into a decades-old enigma tied to the Cloisters Museum's shadowy past. As she uncovers each clue, Belle faces clues that test her courage and wit."This novel was a deeply personal journey, inspired by the complexities of truth and loss," said Bennett, adding, "Belle McBain is a flawed, fierce heroine who embodies the fight to reclaim one's life amid unimaginable adversity. I can't wait for readers to join her in unraveling this maze of suspense."The novel will be available in hardcover, paperback, e-book, and audiobook formats at major retailers, including Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and independent bookstores, with pre-orders now open.About the BookAfter She Disappeared is a gripping thriller by Angela Bennett, introducing Belle McBain, a determined private investigator navigating a chilling mystery. Set against the backdrop of New York City, the story unfolds with a 2004 abduction at the Cloisters Museum, resurfacing years later through unearthed remains and cryptic clues. This novel promises suspense, betrayal, and a relentless pursuit of truth.About the Author:Angela Bennett is an emerging voice in suspense fiction, drawing from her fascination with art history and human resilience. After She Disappeared marks her second novel, dedicated to her late father, whose guidance continues to inspire her work.Author: Angela BennettPublisher: Hampton Publishers

